BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is slated to launch 4G very soon in the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The state-run telecom company has received about 55 made-in-India BTS (Base Transceiver Stations) to start with. In the future, 55 more BTS will arrive to be deployed in the city. Ramswarup Mundra, a member of BSNL's advisory committee said that 55 BTS have already arrived for deployment in Indore. The second lot will arrive in the first week of March, according to a Free Press Journal report.









Tejas Networks is manufacturing the telecom gear that will deployed by BSNL for its 4G networks throughout the country. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be the system integrator for the networks and will also be responsible for maintaining the networks for 9 years. The BTS that BSNL is deploying will also be upgradable to 5G in the future.

The report said that the BTS that BSNL is deploying will be able to deliver excellent coverage. A single BTS can cover up to a range of 5 kilometres. Further, the employee/worker of BSNL will not have to climb the tower to change direction anymore, as it can be done through a remote now. To start with, the BTS will be deployed in places with high traffic.

BSNL has taken a lot of time to deploy 4G because the government has mandated the state-run telco to only launch 4G or 5G services through local technology. This made BSNL dependent on TCS led consortium which includes C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and Tejas Networks for the technology. It is on TCS to ensure that BSNL receives the correct and good quality technology required for 4G/5G and that too within the targeted time.

If there are any delays at the end of TCS, it will be BSNL's business that will suffer.