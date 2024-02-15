BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Follow Us

bsnl employees make unusual request after 4g

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not been able to launch 4G at scale due to waiting for the homegrown technology from TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) to arrive. While officials from BSNL have said several times that they are going to start launching 4G soon, there's no saying at what stage the technology is in right now. Due to the absence of 4G, BSNL has been losing its customers to private telecom operators, who are also offering 4G at no additional cost.




Looking at the situation, BSNL employees have made an unusual request to the Indian government. BSNL employees have asked the government to use Vodafone Idea's 4G networks to offer 4G to customers of BSNL. The employees have asked the government to take this as a temporary measure to stop customers from porting out of BSNL's networks in the short term.

According to the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data, BSNL lost 22,20,654 subscribers in August 2023 and 23,26,751 customers in September 2023. In a letter to the telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BSNL EU (employee union) attributed the loss of customers to the absence of high-speed networks.

Read More - BSNL has Achieved Rs 1500 Crore Profit at EBITDA Level: Vaishnaw

BSNL 4G to Launch in December 2024

BSNL's 4G will launch in December of 2024, said the EU in the letter, mentioning that these are the words of CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) P K Purwar. The EU again mentioned that the field trials of the said technology (by TCS) have not been completed even to date.

Since the Indian government is the largest stakeholder in Vodafone Idea (Vi), BSNL EU has requested the government to utilise the 4G network of Vi to offer BSNL customers 4G.

Read More - BSNL and SITAM Sign MoU to Train Students about 4G/5G

As futile as the suggestion from BSNL EU is, it just shows the desperate situation of the employees of the state-run telecom operators. Even if the government wanted to, it wouldn't make any sense to use the 4G capacity of Vi to offer services to BSNL customers. Since Vi is a public company, its shareholders or the board would never go for the decision.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

SHASHIKUMAR VENKATESHA :

Sir from how days the BSNL LTD is playing with customer 4G, 5G is coming shortly. Why ur making fools…

HFCL Secures Rs 141 Crore Order From BSNL for 4G…

TheAndroidFreak :

Reason being Airtel is having 300GB limit and Jio is having no limit. Most people are preferring Jio at the…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Faraz :

They are advertising as if they are growing too much. They did not say how many stores they closed during…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Rupesh :

@TheAndroidFreak It happens when you don't read throughly. I said Jio can make it 50MHz in 6 circles where Airtel…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's important for Vi to shut down 3G everywhere this year and enable CA again to give decent 4G speeds.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments