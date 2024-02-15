Expedient Expands With New Data Center in Columbus, Ohio



Full-Stack Cloud Service Provider Expedient announced this week that it has expanded with the addition of the former Nationwide data center near Columbus, Ohio, to help meet continued market demand. The addition of the fifth Ohio Data Center adds even more capacity, and this expansion marks Expedient's 15th data center in the US.

Ohio Facility

Expedient aims to bolster its footprint and service capabilities in both Ohio and across the US. This state-of-the-art 102,000 sq ft facility offers 39,600 sq ft of raised floor space and connectivity via four on-net carriers. The facility provides 3 megawatts (MW) of initial power capacity, which will be increased to 7.5 MW in the future.

"We are expanding our footprint to meet the rapidly growing demand for our services," says Expedient. "This facility helps us deliver transformative IT and emerging AI capabilities to our client's data across various cloud environments. It is our Cloud Different approach that accommodates enterprise applications running on a variety of different platforms, allowing clients to transition to the cloud at their own pace and access value-added managed services effortlessly."

"In addition, clients can colocate equipment they own and have it directly adjacent to their Expedient cloud platforms, which eliminates all network latency and data transfer fees, resulting in savings of more than 20 percent on their typical cloud costs," the company said.

Enhanced Service Offerings

Designed to exceed the criteria of a Tier 3 data center, the new facility, known as CMH3, is Expedient's largest data center in Ohio and one of five key facilities in the state, providing national and local clients with services, according to the official statement.

The new data center will provide Expedient's traditional colocation, cloud-based, and IT infrastructure services to clients in the region, which include Nationwide, Bob Evans Farms, and Stanley Steemer, among others. Redundant power and cooling infrastructure systems are available within the data center, including five standby generators, Expedient said.

Strategic Partnerships

"Nationwide and Expedient have entered into a long-term agreement whereby Nationwide continues as landlord of the facility, and Expedient takes full operational control and responsibility for future upgrade and expansion investment. The new Expedient data center will serve Nationwide's existing requirements and have significant additional capacity to serve clients across Expedient's services," the joint statement noted.

"Expedient has expressed interest in this facility for a while. Modernisation of our infrastructure has allowed us to decrease our footprint to less than half of the facility, so it made logistical and financial sense to move forward and partner with Expedient," says Nationwide.

Expedient said this expansion aligns with its nationwide growth, with 15 facilities covering 10 geographically dispersed markets, including recent additions in Milwaukee, Denver, and Phoenix.