Datacenter One Launches New Data Center Near Hamburg



Datacenter One (DC1), a German provider of colocation and Colo Connect services, has announced that its new data center, HAM1, located in Ahrensburg near Hamburg, has commenced operations. The Stuttgart-based provider stated that the new facility complements the existing carrier-neutral data center of Datacenter One's new owner, AtlasEdge group, in Hamburg, enhancing its ability to meet the rapidly increasing demand for regional infrastructure close to customers in the region.

HAM1 Facility

DC1 said with HAM1, it continues to expand its services for customers throughout Germany. HAM1, the first data center opened by DC1 as part of the AtlasEdge Group, is scalable during operation and offers approximately 10,000 square meters of space and up to 20 megawatts (MW) of total output.

"Similar to the data centers in Leverkusen and Dusseldorf previously developed and built by DC1, HAM1 was also constructed using a modular design. This construction method is both sustainable and time-saving due to the optimised use of resources," said DC1.

Sustainability

DC1 noted that the first customers have already moved into the new data center, further strengthening the infrastructure of the Hamburg region. Sustainability was considered during construction, as well as in the operation and individual expansion for customers. The company explained that the facility operates with 100 percent green electricity and achieves the highest energy efficiency with a PUE of less than 1.3.

Infrastructure

Noteworthy features include 2N power supply up to each individual rack and decentralised cooling for each data center room with customer-specific performance per square meter. The data center is certified according to ISO 27001 BSI basic protection and EN 50600 Level 3 standards, ensuring security and reliability.

"We see a sharply increasing demand for highly available, certified, and sustainable data center space in the north of Germany," said Datacenter One. "With this new data center, we can not only expand the offer for our customers in northern Germany with dual-site products but also offer our services at a total of seven locations throughout Germany. Together with AtlasEdge, we will further expand this presence. New data center locations are already under development, and the next one will be created in the Stuttgart region."

Acquisition by AtlasEdge

Through the acquisition of DC1 in February 2023, AtlasEdge was able to immediately expand its presence while also becoming a decentralised platform in Germany, the company said.