Bitera Data Center in Jakarta Announces Operational Readiness

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The facility started services for the first clients in the January and is set to celebrate its launch at the end of February 2024.

Highlights

  • Completion of Level 5 commissioning tests marks operational readiness.
  • Emphasis on sustainability with environmentally friendly cooling systems and carbon neutrality.
  • Successful completion of commissioning levels ensures optimal performance and reliability.

Bitera data center in Indonesia, situated in the Kuningan area, Jakarta's central business district, and key internet exchange points, has announced its operational readiness following successful testing. Bitera said it completed Level 5 commissioning tests, known as Integrated Systems Testing, conducted by US-based Commissioning Agents (CAI) in January 2024.

Facilities and Certifications

According to the company, the facility started services for the first clients in the same month and is set to celebrate its launch at the end of February 2024. Bitera's nine-story facility has 20 MW of IT capacity across over 8,600 square meters of colocation space, accommodating up to 4,000 racks.

Bitera said the facility is Tier III+ certified and holds ISO 27001 certification, Uptime Institute TCCD certification, and aims to achieve TCCF certification by the end of this month (February 2024).

Focus on Sustainability

The data center is located just 500 meters from Internet exchange points in Jakarta and not only emphasises speed but also focuses on sustainability. Reportedly, the facility incorporates environmentally friendly cooling systems and achieves carbon neutrality through 100 percent electricity utilisation with Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) sourced from PLN, the State Electricity Company of Indonesia.

Commitment to Indonesia's Digital Economy

Bitera said, "Indonesia, particularly Jakarta, has played a crucial role in the digital economy of the Asia Pacific. Our presence aligns with our vision to support Indonesia's digital economy and sustainable growth by enabling the digitalization of local businesses and financial institutions."

CAI remarked, "We are proud to be chosen by Bitera as the commissioning agent for their flagship data center. We are pleased to announce that all 5 levels of commissioning at Bitera have been successfully completed, not only meeting the requirements but also exceeding stringent test parameters, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. This achievement demonstrates Bitera's commitment to delivering a world-class Data Center facility."

Commissioning Success and Reliability

"Bitera is a purpose-built data center with a five9s availability SLA (Service Level Agreement), equipped with 8 layers of access and 24/7/365 security, making it the most secure data center in downtown Jakarta. Power supply is provided with 2N redundancy from 2 diversified main substations," said the company.

Bitera said it is committed to implementing energy-efficient measures to reduce its carbon footprint, supporting Indonesia's agenda to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2060. Bitera is an affiliate of MMS Group Indonesia (MMSGI), a sustainable asset management company.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

