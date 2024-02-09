Grameenphone Launches Super Core Data Center in Bangladesh

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The construction of the Super Core Data Center, a collaborative effort between Grameenphone and ZTE, commenced in January 2023 and was officially launched on January 30, 2024.

Highlights

  • Grameenphone launches Bangladesh's largest Tier 3 Standard Data Center possibly owned by any MNO.
  • Collaboration with ZTE ensures cutting-edge technology and innovation.
  • Robust security measures including NOVEC gas and intrusion detection systems.

Follow Us

Grameenphone Launches Super Core Data Center in Bangladesh
Bangladeshi telco Grameenphone (GP), a joint venture between Telenor and Grameen Telecom, has inaugurated its first 'Super Core' data center at a ceremony in Sylhet. This data center, boasting Tier 3 Standard accreditation, has an IT capacity of 4 MW, as announced by Grameenphone.

Also Read: Summit Communications Chooses Juniper’s 400G Solutions for Network Upgrade in Bangladesh




Super Core Data Center

The construction of the Super Core Data Center, a collaborative effort between Grameenphone and ZTE, commenced in January 2023 and was officially launched on January 30, 2024. Grameenphone emphasised that this data center stands as the largest owned by any Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country.

Technological Advancements and Features

Expressing its vision, Grameenphone said, "This accomplishment lays another cornerstone for a digitally advanced smart Bangladesh. This facility not only confirms our pledge to lead the way in technological innovations but also demonstrates our devotion to putting our customers first in every aspect of our work, guaranteeing a future of technological progress and reliability in delivering superior customer experience."

Also Read: Robi Axiata Improves Network in Bangladesh With 2600 MHz Spectrum Deployment

"The Super Core Data Center is like the body’s heart. It needs to be safe and healthy to support the business. The data center uses the best and most innovative technology in the industry. It has multiple levels of protection to ensure its reliability," said ZTE Bangladesh.

ZTE added, "It will also be the first private sector Telco Data Center in Bangladesh to meet the Uptime Tier-3 standard. It follows the principles of saving energy and reducing emissions, and it has a smart energy management system that makes it efficient and eco-friendly."

Customer Benefits and Security Measures

The joint statement highlighted that customers will directly benefit from enhanced data speed and service quality, ensuring an exceptional customer experience. The facility assures uninterrupted services, even in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Also Read: STT GDC Commences Construction of Third Data Center Campus in Chennai

Utilising NOVEC gas for auto fire suppression enhances safety measures, while a monitoring system with intrusion detection capabilities ensures the security of stored data, safeguarding customer privacy. Grameenphone said this Super Core Data Center in Sylhet sets new standards in technology modernisation.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Ping as high as 740 and 3k are concerning to me ( not just unsatisfactory ). But atleast Vi gives…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

Before pandemic Jio did all things great and in favour of customers. After 2021 Jio is not very customer friendly.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Why don't you use Netmonster app to stay on 5G only ? Yup even I keep video on 720p on…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Rupesh :

No matter what G arrives, beyond 2.9GHz band, indoor coverage is a big concern. Already with 3.5GHz N78 we are…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

d5aqoep :

Jio can go to hell. I need my Wifi7

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments