Motorola Likely to Bring Super Affordable G04 to India Soon

Motorola, a major smartphone maker, is soon expected to launch the Moto G04 in India. The company has already launched two affordable phones in India in 2024 – Moto G34 5G and Moto G24 Power. With the Moto G04, Motorola is likely to offer something even more affordable than the Moto G24 Power which starts at Rs 8999 in India. Motorola recently teased the launch of a new smartphone in India.









It is worth noting here that the Moto G04 launched alongside the Moto G24 Power in select international markets. Since the G24 Power is already available in India, likely, the Moto G04 will soon arrive as well. The product listing of the Moto G04 is already visible on the website of Motorola. The specifications are visible.

The teaser released by Motorola doesn’t suggest the name of the device, but it isn’t hard to guess that it is likely the Moto G04. However, the teaser does give a hint about the colour options of the smartphone, which are likely Green, Blue, Orange, and Black, which the product page on the website of Motorola also suggests. The company has asked users to stay tuned for more upcoming announcements about the new device.

The Moto G04 is going to retain the specifications of the variant that was launched internationally. Thus, the device will feature a 4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variant that is available outside India and it is likely going to be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. You can easily understand that this is not a 5G phone. However, it will support 4G and should be a competitive option for consumers looking for a budget 4G phone in India in 2024.

With the recent launches, one can gauge that Motorola is trying to flood the market with ultra-affordable 4G and 5G smartphones to capture a larger market share. It does not mean that the company doesn’t want to focus on the premium or the flagship range. The Moto Razr and the Edge 40 series are leading the way for premium phones for Motorola in India. More details of the device can be found on the product page. You can subscribe to our YouTube channel to get more details about this phone.