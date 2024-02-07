oneplus 13 to feature a fresh design

OnePlus 13, expected to launch in 2025, will be the flagship phone from OnePlus during the year. With the OnePlus 13, OnePlus is expected to bring a fresh design for the joy of the consumers. With the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 11, and OnePlus 12 series, you will notice a similar camera cut out at the rear. But with the OnePlus 13, that will likely change. Many OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are already testing Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 4-based devices internally. These devices will make the headlines in 2025 as the flagship devices.









According to a post from DCS (Digital Chat Station), the prototype that OnePlus is using to test the Snapdragon Gen 4 chip doesn't have the camera cutout that the OnePlus 12 has. This could be an indicator that OnePlus is working on a new fresh design for its flagship smartphone series for 2025.

Of course, it is very early to say and even OnePlus could make many changes to the prototype in the coming months. But since OnePlus has not refreshed the design of its flagship series in quite a while, it is very much possible that it could do it with the next phone series. Whether this will happen or not, we will only know next year.

OnePlus 12 Series is a Great Value Right Now

For now, if you like the OnePlus 12 series, you can check it out on our YouTube channel. Further, the OnePlus 12R is also now available for consumers in India and the global market to purchase. The renders of the OnePlus 13 should surface online in the second half of 2024. OnePlus 12 series features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip which is the flagship Qualcomm chip for smartphones this year.

With the OnePlus 12, you will see many new features such as the Aqua Touch and the arrival of Trinity Engine that will boost the performance of the phone when the user is playing games or multitasking in general.