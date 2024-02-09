SmarTone Deploys Infovista’s Solution Across Its Network to Enhance Customer Experience

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

SmarTone enhances customer satisfaction and network performance through the deployment of Infovista's Ativa solution across its networks in Hong Kong.

Highlights

  • SmarTone selects Ativa to optimise service and customer monitoring.
  • Ativa provides insights into voice, data, and OTT applications.
  • Tangible benefits include reduced MTTR and improved CX.

Follow Us

SmarTone Deploys Infovista Solution Across Its Network to Enhance Customer Experience
Hong Kong operator SmarTone has deployed Infovista's automated assurance solution, Ativa, across its 3G, 4G, 5G, and IMS networks, reportedly transforming customer experience and network performance. SmarTone selected Infovista's passive probing solution, Ativa, to optimise service and customer monitoring, enhance troubleshooting capabilities, and elevate overall customer satisfaction.

Also Read: Cablenet Selects Infovista’s Ativa Solution to Enhance Customer Experience in Cyprus




Solution Deployment

SmarTone wants to deliver consistent and exceptional experiences to its customers and sought a solution to elevate service quality and overall customer experience while driving daily operations with a customer-centric approach. Infovista's Ativa solution was chosen for its comprehensive assurance capabilities and future-proof technology, highlighted by its cloud-native, virtualised, and open architecture.

Enhancing Customer Experience

Ativa is designed to provide SmarTone with enhanced monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities, offering insights into voice and data, including intelligence on OTT applications delivered over mobile and 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) broadband.

Infovista said its Ativa solution has facilitated the delivery of customised solutions aligned with SmarTone's specific requirements, while its support for Open APIs has enabled seamless integrations with third-party systems.

Tangible Benefits

Infovista stated that the implementation of the Ativa Solution has resulted in tangible benefits for SmarTone, including the reduction of Mean-Time-To-Repair (MTTR), minimising trouble tickets, and significantly improving overall Customer Experience (CX), Net Promoter Score (NPS), and customer retention rates.

The solution has also optimised team efficiency by reducing time and effort spent on operational processes, according to the official statement.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Ping as high as 740 and 3k are concerning to me ( not just unsatisfactory ). But atleast Vi gives…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

Before pandemic Jio did all things great and in favour of customers. After 2021 Jio is not very customer friendly.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Why don't you use Netmonster app to stay on 5G only ? Yup even I keep video on 720p on…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Rupesh :

No matter what G arrives, beyond 2.9GHz band, indoor coverage is a big concern. Already with 3.5GHz N78 we are…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

d5aqoep :

Jio can go to hell. I need my Wifi7

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments