SmarTone Deploys Infovista’s Solution Across Its Network to Enhance Customer Experience



Hong Kong operator SmarTone has deployed Infovista's automated assurance solution, Ativa, across its 3G, 4G, 5G, and IMS networks, reportedly transforming customer experience and network performance. SmarTone selected Infovista's passive probing solution, Ativa, to optimise service and customer monitoring, enhance troubleshooting capabilities, and elevate overall customer satisfaction.

Solution Deployment

SmarTone wants to deliver consistent and exceptional experiences to its customers and sought a solution to elevate service quality and overall customer experience while driving daily operations with a customer-centric approach. Infovista's Ativa solution was chosen for its comprehensive assurance capabilities and future-proof technology, highlighted by its cloud-native, virtualised, and open architecture.

Enhancing Customer Experience

Ativa is designed to provide SmarTone with enhanced monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities, offering insights into voice and data, including intelligence on OTT applications delivered over mobile and 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) broadband.

Infovista said its Ativa solution has facilitated the delivery of customised solutions aligned with SmarTone's specific requirements, while its support for Open APIs has enabled seamless integrations with third-party systems.

Tangible Benefits

Infovista stated that the implementation of the Ativa Solution has resulted in tangible benefits for SmarTone, including the reduction of Mean-Time-To-Repair (MTTR), minimising trouble tickets, and significantly improving overall Customer Experience (CX), Net Promoter Score (NPS), and customer retention rates.

The solution has also optimised team efficiency by reducing time and effort spent on operational processes, according to the official statement.