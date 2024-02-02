Lava Yuva 3 Launched in India, a Super Affordable 4G Phone

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Lava Yuva 3 has launched in India in two memory variants 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB for Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,299. It will be available in three colours - Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White. Lava said that consumers can start buying the smartphone from February 7, 2024.

Highlights

  • Lava Yuva 3 launched in India on Friday.
  • The smartphone is an affordable 4G offering from Lava, an Indian smartphone maker.
  • The device launched well under Rs 8000 aims to give budget-conscious consumers a local option to choose from if they are looking for a 4G phone.

Follow Us

lava yuva 3 launched in india a

Lava Yuva 3 launched in India on Friday. The smartphone is an affordable 4G offering from Lava, an Indian smartphone maker. The device launched well under Rs 8000 aims to give budget-conscious consumers a local option to choose from if they are looking for a 4G phone. The device boasts impressive features on paper when the price and specifications are concerned. You will get 18W charging with the device and a display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. Yes, you heard it right, a display that supports 90Hz refresh rate under 8000. Let's go ahead and check out the specifications and features of the phone.




Read More - OnePlus Becomes First OEM to Join App Defense Alliance

Lava Yuva 3 Price in India

The Lava Yuva 3 has launched in India in two memory variants 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB for Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,299. It will be available in three colours - Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White. Lava said that consumers can start buying the smartphone from February 7, 2024. It will be available in the retail stores from February 10, 2024.

Read More - Moto G24 Power Launched in India Under Rs 10,000

Lava Yuva 3 Specifications in India

Lava Yuva 3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It will run on stock Android 13 out of the box. Users will get 2 years of assured security updates and a promised update to Android 14, said Lava.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. Users can even expand the RAM virtually by 4GB. There's a triple-AI sensor at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and for selfies and video calling, there's a 5MP sensor at the front.

At this price, with two years of promised security updates and an AI camera system with a 50000mAh battery with 18W charging, the Lava Yuva 3 seems like a great option for Indian consumers who are looking to buy a budget phone.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Good decision.. BSNL should also shut down 3G by financial year 26 ( FY26 ) & complete 4G roll-out by…

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Shivraj Roy :

more like Vi about to shutdown after lok sabha elections

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Bharath Raj S :

Well , that's was not difficult, it's indeed meant jio keypad users jio 2g , all these people still use…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

WIN :

Btw how is the performance of Vi like Volte call quality while traveling, data speed, wifi calling call quality?

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

WIN :

They use Idea and Vodafone core Only telecom operator with dual core. U might have received idea core sim

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments