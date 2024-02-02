Lava Yuva 3 Launched in India, a Super Affordable 4G Phone

Lava Yuva 3 launched in India on Friday. The smartphone is an affordable 4G offering from Lava, an Indian smartphone maker. The device launched well under Rs 8000 aims to give budget-conscious consumers a local option to choose from if they are looking for a 4G phone. The device boasts impressive features on paper when the price and specifications are concerned. You will get 18W charging with the device and a display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. Yes, you heard it right, a display that supports 90Hz refresh rate under 8000. Let's go ahead and check out the specifications and features of the phone.









Lava Yuva 3 Price in India

The Lava Yuva 3 has launched in India in two memory variants 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB for Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,299. It will be available in three colours - Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White. Lava said that consumers can start buying the smartphone from February 7, 2024. It will be available in the retail stores from February 10, 2024.

Lava Yuva 3 Specifications in India

Lava Yuva 3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It will run on stock Android 13 out of the box. Users will get 2 years of assured security updates and a promised update to Android 14, said Lava.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. Users can even expand the RAM virtually by 4GB. There's a triple-AI sensor at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and for selfies and video calling, there's a 5MP sensor at the front.

At this price, with two years of promised security updates and an AI camera system with a 50000mAh battery with 18W charging, the Lava Yuva 3 seems like a great option for Indian consumers who are looking to buy a budget phone.