OnePlus Becomes First OEM to Join App Defense Alliance

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus 12, the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus is equipped with many security features to enhance safety of the user data. Running on OxygenOS 14 out of the box, the OnePlus 12 features advanced security functions such as Device Security Engine 3.0, an improved Security Center, Strong Box chip-level encryption, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Photo Management Permission settings.

Highlights

  • OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone giant recently announced its partnership with the App Defense Alliance (ADA).
  • OnePlus has become the first OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to join ADA.
  • OnePlus 12 5G is now available in the Indian market starting at Rs 64,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant.

Follow Us

oneplus becomes first oem to join app

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone giant recently announced its partnership with the App Defense Alliance (ADA). OnePlus has become the first OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to join ADA. Now why is this an important announcement for OnePlus and its customers? Well, the development underscores the commitment that OnePlus has made to its customers to protect their privacy.




OnePlus 12, the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus is equipped with many security features to enhance safety of the user data. Running on OxygenOS 14 out of the box, the OnePlus 12 features advanced security functions such as Device Security Engine 3.0, an improved Security Center, Strong Box chip-level encryption, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Photo Management Permission settings.

Read More - OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Have Finally Launched in India, Here’s What You Get

OnePlus has also deployed an intelligent shield program on the OnePlus 12 that will enable the device to identify and neutralise any malicious application. OnePlus said that joining this alliance will help in more project collaborations which will lead to a safer app ecosystem for global users.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, stated, "As a community-driven brand, user privacy and information security are the cornerstones of OnePlus products. Our collaboration with ADA will reinforce our commitment to these principles. Our proactive stance in this partnership reflects our dedication to strengthening application software against evolving cyber threats. We are prepared to set new benchmarks in application safety and privacy protection alongside our ADA peers."

Read More - OnePlus or Samsung: Whose Flagship Should You Buy in 2024

OnePlus 12 5G is now available in the Indian market starting at Rs 64,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant. There's another variant with 16GB+512GB for Rs 69,999. OnePlus 12 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and also has the Pixelworks X7 visual processor that will enhance the visuals for when users are gaming on their smartphone. You can buy the device from the official OnePlus website or through Amazon.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Aarav :

Jio's ?599 postpaid plan offers unlimited data as well on both 4G and 5G and 100SMS/day. Though it doesn't bundle…

Jio and Vi: What they Offer for Rs 700 to…

Bharath Raj S :

There are some touch keypad Android 4g phones like 3.5k from ikall k333 , and black winx 4g , which…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

Bharath Raj S :

If 2g shuts down, where will ( Airtel,BSNL, vi users go) Some People ( 37 crore) whose need is just…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

rahul_yadav :

Government should mandate that all new phones, whether feature or smartphones, must have 4G Volte capability. In next few years…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

Saket :

nor does jio want govt to force shut service nor does it want to SUDDEN end. This was suggestion given…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments