OnePlus Becomes First OEM to Join App Defense Alliance

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone giant recently announced its partnership with the App Defense Alliance (ADA). OnePlus has become the first OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to join ADA. Now why is this an important announcement for OnePlus and its customers? Well, the development underscores the commitment that OnePlus has made to its customers to protect their privacy.









OnePlus 12, the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus is equipped with many security features to enhance safety of the user data. Running on OxygenOS 14 out of the box, the OnePlus 12 features advanced security functions such as Device Security Engine 3.0, an improved Security Center, Strong Box chip-level encryption, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Photo Management Permission settings.

OnePlus has also deployed an intelligent shield program on the OnePlus 12 that will enable the device to identify and neutralise any malicious application. OnePlus said that joining this alliance will help in more project collaborations which will lead to a safer app ecosystem for global users.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, stated, "As a community-driven brand, user privacy and information security are the cornerstones of OnePlus products. Our collaboration with ADA will reinforce our commitment to these principles. Our proactive stance in this partnership reflects our dedication to strengthening application software against evolving cyber threats. We are prepared to set new benchmarks in application safety and privacy protection alongside our ADA peers."

OnePlus 12 5G is now available in the Indian market starting at Rs 64,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant. There's another variant with 16GB+512GB for Rs 69,999. OnePlus 12 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and also has the Pixelworks X7 visual processor that will enhance the visuals for when users are gaming on their smartphone. You can buy the device from the official OnePlus website or through Amazon.