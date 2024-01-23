OnePlus or Samsung: Whose Flagship Should You Buy in 2024

The Galaxyu S24 Ultra is in a league of its own. To be very honest, it would be wrong to compare the OnePlus 12 and the S24 Ultra. However, the vanilla Galaxy S24 can be a competition for the OnePlus 12. But how much of a competition will it be?

  • OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 12 series on Jan 23, 2024.
  • Last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series in India and globally.
  • Samsung's S24 series is truly remarkable.

OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 12 series on Jan 23, 2024. Last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series in India and globally. Samsung's S24 series is truly remarkable. However, the best of Samsung is packed in a phone that starts at Rs 1,29,999 (Galaxy S24 Ultra). But the best of OnePlus will be available at a much lower price with the OnePlus 12. While we don't know the price, it is a given that the OnePlus 12 would cost almost half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.




The Galaxyu S24 Ultra is in a league of its own. To be very honest, it would be wrong to compare the OnePlus 12 and the S24 Ultra. However, the vanilla Galaxy S24 can be a competition for the OnePlus 12. But how much of a competition will it be? It would depend a lot on the pricing, but also on the kind of experience and stability that the OnePlus 12 can deliver to the customers.

The Galaxy S24 series boasts the use of AI features to enhance the user experience. It is something that the OnePlus 12 will miss out on. However, the OnePlus 12 will boast a great camera setup that OnePlus has brought in collaboration with Sony. Samsung has promised seven years' worth of software upgrades, while OnePlus is likely going to promise 4 to 5 years only.

While the software support for the OnePlus 12 will be shorter than the support for the Galaxy S24, it is still long enough to make a great difference in the lives of the customers. The display of the OnePlus 12 will be amazing. It is because of the 4600nits of peak brightness support, which no OnePlus phone has ever come with before.

Frankly, both phones will deliver a great and smooth experience to the customers. Depending on your budget and your taste, you can choose either. The Galaxy S24 has some unique features, and the OnePlus 12 has some unique features (we will dive deep into the unique features at a later stage).

