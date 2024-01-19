OnePlus Hints 4 Years of Software Updates for OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • OnePlus India, in its latest post on social media platforms, has hinted that the OnePlus 12 series devices will get at least four years' worth of software updates.
  • The OnePlus 11 that launched in early 2023 is also slated to get four Android OS updates and five years worth of security updates.
  • The OnePlus 11R on the other hand will get 3 major OS upgrades and four Android updates.

OnePlus India, in its latest post on social media platforms, has hinted that the OnePlus 12 series devices will get at least four years' worth of software updates. The company said posting a teaser video of the phone, "Where will you be in 4 years? The #OnePlus12 and #OnePlus12R will likely still be Fast and Smooth ? Launching Jan 23."




The OnePlus 11 that launched in early 2023 is also slated to get four Android OS updates and five years worth of security updates. The OnePlus 11R on the other hand will get 3 major OS upgrades and four Android updates. It looks like the OnePlus 12 series will get the same level of software support.

OnePlus is saying that its phones will work smoothly and fine for at least four years. This is great value for any Android phone user. However, it is worth noting that Samsung has promised seven years of software support for its latest Galaxy S series smartphones. It looks like Android smartphone makers are now focusing on delivering longer support for software, which is a good thing for the consumers, and also gives more competition to the iPhones.

Whether Google will follow Samsung in offering software support for such a long period or not is something we will have to wait and see with the Pixel 9 series. For now, since OnePlus has not given any specifics, it is only an assumption from our side that the company will offer four to five years of software support for the latest flagship devices.

However, all the doubts will be cleared once the OnePlus 12 series goes live on Jan 23, 2024 in India. The launch event will take place in New Delhi and is open for the OnePlus fans or general public to attend by purchasing tickets for the same on Paytm Insider.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

