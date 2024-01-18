Samsung is back with a bang with the Galaxy S24 series. There are three new smartphones as expected - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. All three are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US market, but only the Ultra variant boasts the same chip in India. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ pack Samsung's in-house Exynos chips. Reports suggest that it is the Exynos 2400 chip on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Samsung has cleverly not mentioned the names of the chips on its website or even the product specs so that people who are not aware don't understand that they are buying a phone with an Exynos chip instead of a Snapdragon chip. The highlight of these new Samsung phones is not the chip though, it is the 'Galaxy AI' that Samsung announced. We will talk about AI features in depth someday. Today, let's stick to what you get with Indian variants and what is the price you need to pay for it.









Samsung Galaxy S24 Series in India

Let's talk about the price. The Galaxy S24 is available in two memory variants with 8GB+256GB and 8GB + 512GB for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. It will be available in five colours - Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Jade Green and Sapphire Blue. Note that Jade Green and Sapphire Blue are only available online.

The Galaxy S24+ is available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively. It is available in four colours Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green. Note that Jade Green and Sapphire Blue are only available on the website of Samsung.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB for Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999, and Rs 1,59,999. For a limited time, you can get the 12GB+512GB for the price of 12GB+256GB, which is Rs 1,29,999. To get this discount, you need to buy from the official channel of Samsung online. The device is available in six colours - Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange. The three colours - Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange, are only available online.