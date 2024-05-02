OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Premium at a Budget

OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched last month in India (April 2024). I have been toying with the device for about 20 days now, and have some opinions on it. OnePlus wants this product to be sold to the masses. The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12 are premium segment phones, while the Nord CE 4's price will hit the sweet spot to garner a larger customer base for OnePlus. The Nord CE 3 was a decent device and following its footsteps is the Nord CE 4. If you have the Nord CE 3, there's no need for you to upgrade right now. However, if you are looking for a mid-range device that can handle all tasks efficiently, then the Nord CE 4 can be a decent option. Let's dive in.









OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Design

Design is one of the most outstanding things about the OnePlus Nord CE 4. It has a fresh design, which looks inspired by the first OnePlus Nord launched in 202o. The bright colourway helps hide the fingerprints because the back of the device is made from polycarbonate and is glossy, which easily stores fingerprints. The corners of the device are rounded and it sports a premium look overall.

The SIM tray, Type-C port, and speakers are at the bottom. The design of the Nord CE 4 brings a fresh touch to the Nord CE lineup, which to be honest, had the worst look any OnePlus phone has ever had. It is a pretty light device and doesn't hurt my palm, even if I hold it to play games for long hours.

The volume keys and the power button are on the right.

In the design department, OnePlus finally did something right with the Nord CE lineup. It is available in two colourways - Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome.

Rating - 9/10

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch-response rate. It can touch a maximum brightness of 1100nits and comes with 10-bit color depth, HDR10+ certification, and Amazon Prime Video HDR certification.

The colours of the display are good and the touch is very responsive. You won't ever be disappointed by the display of the device. It, in fact, also comes with support for RainTouch display tech which will allow users to interact with the device's screen even when it is damp.

The screen-to-body ratio is 93.40%, which is decent, if not the best. OnePlus Nord CE 4 also comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and 2160Hz PWM dimming. Overall, it is a great experience in the display department with the Nord CE 4.

Rating - 8/10

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Performance

While performance includes many things. Here, I have focused on how hot the device gets, how fast its battery drains, and how well it can handle multiple apps opened in the background. I also saw if it is a good device for gaming.

To start with heating, OnePlus has done a decent job, but not good enough. Considering the Indian summers, the device can get quite hot if you are using it for heavy tasks and you are not in a cool environment. Battery drain is standard for a new phone, so nothing wrong there. It has a 5,500mAh battery, so it can easily last a day. The device also supports 100W fast-charging, so even if the battery of the device is drained, it can charge back quite fast.

OxygenOS 14 is very well optimised. It is not just because it offers a clean and smooth experience, but because it also helps in running multiple apps smoothly in the background. The device is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is a decent chip for a mid-range phone. But when it comes to gaming, while you can play many games at 60fps, the touch response rate does get a little laggy. In the connectivity department, you don't have to worry as the device is 5G capable. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

You can also insert a micro-SD card instead of a second SIM to increase the storage up to 1TB. Overall, in the mid-range segment, the Nord CE 4 will enable you to do almost everything you want to do in a phone.

Rating - 7.5/10.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Camera

Camera is still an area of concern for me. Being a mid-ranger, I certainly expect more from the Nord CE 4 in the camera department. The device has a dual-camera system at the rear with a Sony LYT600 50MP primary sensor and a Sony IMX355 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP snapper at the front.

The device can record at up to 4K 30fps, which is decent for its price. But the camera app experience with the Nord CE 4 is a little laggy at times. It can definitely understand the scenes, but the focus sometimes goes out when it comes to blurring the environment around the object in Portrait mode.

Take a look at the samples below.

Rating - 6.5/10.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Price and Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a decent performer. Its camera system is where I would want the most improvements in. If you compare with other phones in the same range, yes, there is a lot of competition for the device, especially from the Poco X6 Pro. But the experience that OxygenOS 14 promises and the OnePlus ecosystem of products will bring you, makes the Nord CE 4 a compelling option.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available in two variants - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999. You can also get bank discounts from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and OneCard.