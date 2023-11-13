Boult Crown R Pro Review: Gets You Going

Boult, an Indian gadgets brand, launched Boult Crown R Pro a few months back. It is an affordable smartwatch that is geared to look professional, yet does all the tricks you expect from a fitness-focused smartwatch. I have been using this smartwatch for quite some time, and today, I will share my thoughts with you all.









Boult Crown R Pro Design

The Boult Crown R Pro has a beautiful design. The smartwatch sits brilliantly on the wrist, because of the amazing strap technology that the company has used. There are several strap options you can choose from.

The round display is quite large, and everything is visible neatly on the screen. It definitely has a stylish vibe to it and looks a lot like the Apple Watch Ultra. The colour options are also excellent for the straps.

There’s a knob on the body through which you can navigate and there’s a power button for switching on/off the screen. It is light enough and can suit you well regardless of the kind of event you are going to attend (formal/informal).

Boult Crown R Pro Performance

The Boult Crown R Pro is easy to set up. The app (BoultTrack) is available for both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch paired with the phone in seconds and was ready to use. The charging cable is inside the box and can be connected to your regular smartphone charger.

The display is 1.43 inches in size and supports up to 500 nits of maximum brightness. There are over 120+ sports modes to keep your fitness goals intact. With the health monitor, you can always keep track of your heart health and sleeping activity.

One of the best features of the Boult Crown R Pro is the Bluetooth calling. With Bluetooth calling, you don’t need to pick your smartphone to answer or reject calls. You can directly do that with your smartwatch.

I would have liked it better if the display resolution was higher. But you can’t argue for more with this smartwatch because of its price. It comes with an AMOLED screen with support for 466x466 resolution.

There are over 150 watch faces available as well. It will help you in keeping your experience of the smartwatch fresh. You can even submerge the smartwatch into a depth of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes as it is IP67-rated. The smartwatch even allows you to find your smartphone that is connected to it.

Boult Crown R Pro Price

The Boult Crown R Pro is currently available only for a price of Rs 2,099. You can purchase it directly from the website of Boult. The company claims that it is a smartwatch that is ‘Made in India’. There are four options available for straps that you can choose from while purchasing the smartwatch from the website.