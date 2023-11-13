Boult Crown R Pro Review: Gets You Going

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Boult Crown R Pro is easy to set up. The app (BoultTrack) is available for both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch paired with the phone in seconds and was ready to use. The charging cable is inside the box and can be connected to your regular smartphone charger.

Highlights

  • Boult, an Indian gadgets brand, launched Boult Crown R Pro a few months back.
  • It is an affordable smartwatch that is geared to look professional, yet does all the tricks you expect from a fitness-focused smartwatch.
  • I have been using this smartwatch for quite some time, and today, I will share my thoughts with you all.

Follow Us

boult crown r pro review gets you (1)

Boult, an Indian gadgets brand, launched Boult Crown R Pro a few months back. It is an affordable smartwatch that is geared to look professional, yet does all the tricks you expect from a fitness-focused smartwatch. I have been using this smartwatch for quite some time, and today, I will share my thoughts with you all.




Boult Crown R Pro Design

boult crown r pro review gets you (4)

The Boult Crown R Pro has a beautiful design. The smartwatch sits brilliantly on the wrist, because of the amazing strap technology that the company has used. There are several strap options you can choose from.

Read More - OnePlus Nord Watch Review: a Display that’s Worth it

The round display is quite large, and everything is visible neatly on the screen. It definitely has a stylish vibe to it and looks a lot like the Apple Watch Ultra. The colour options are also excellent for the straps.

boult crown r pro review gets you (2)

There’s a knob on the body through which you can navigate and there’s a power button for switching on/off the screen. It is light enough and can suit you well regardless of the kind of event you are going to attend (formal/informal).

Boult Crown R Pro Performance

boult crown r pro review gets you (3)

The Boult Crown R Pro is easy to set up. The app (BoultTrack) is available for both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch paired with the phone in seconds and was ready to use. The charging cable is inside the box and can be connected to your regular smartphone charger.

The display is 1.43 inches in size and supports up to 500 nits of maximum brightness. There are over 120+ sports modes to keep your fitness goals intact. With the health monitor, you can always keep track of your heart health and sleeping activity.

One of the best features of the Boult Crown R Pro is the Bluetooth calling. With Bluetooth calling, you don’t need to pick your smartphone to answer or reject calls. You can directly do that with your smartwatch.

Read More - OPPO A78 5G Review: an Affordable 5G Device with Decent Performance

I would have liked it better if the display resolution was higher. But you can’t argue for more with this smartwatch because of its price. It comes with an AMOLED screen with support for 466x466 resolution.

There are over 150 watch faces available as well. It will help you in keeping your experience of the smartwatch fresh. You can even submerge the smartwatch into a depth of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes as it is IP67-rated. The smartwatch even allows you to find your smartphone that is connected to it.

Boult Crown R Pro Price

boult crown r pro review gets you (5)

The Boult Crown R Pro is currently available only for a price of Rs 2,099. You can purchase it directly from the website of Boult. The company claims that it is a smartwatch that is ‘Made in India’. There are four options available for straps that you can choose from while purchasing the smartwatch from the website.

boult crown r pro review gets you

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments