Teraco Commences 30 MW Expansion of Cape Town Data Centre

The expansion, known as CT2 Phase 2, aims to meet the rising demand from both enterprise clients and hyperscale cloud providers for advanced data center capabilities.

Highlights

  • Teraco is expanding its CT2 hyperscale data center in Cape Town by 30 MW.
  • The expansion will be completed in early 2025 and will incorporate environmentally sustainable cooling and water management designs.
  • CT2 has been designed to put sustainability first and minimise its environmental footprint.

Digital Realty Company Teraco announced a 30 MW expansion of its CT2 hyperscale data center facility in Brackenfell, Cape Town, South Africa. The construction of CT2 Phase 2 has begun, and the expansion is scheduled for completion in early 2025, incorporating environmentally sustainable cooling and water management designs.

CT2 Expansion Details

CT2 Phase 2 includes four data halls of 5.3 MW, two data halls of 3.1 MW, and an additional two data halls of 2.2 MW. Upon completion, spanning three levels, the entire CT2 facility will support a total IT load of 50 MW. Teraco stated that the expansion addresses the growing demand from enterprise customers and hyperscale cloud providers for data center capacity.

"Teraco is committed to growing its capacity footprint across its core hubs. We ensure our clients have the flexibility to scale and take advantage of the digital transformation across sub-Saharan Africa," said the company in a statement.

"We continue to invest significantly in the region's ICT infrastructure and have built out Africa's largest data centre platform. We take pride in enabling open access interconnection and providing world-class data centre infrastructure for our clients."

Strategic Connectivity

Teraco mentioned that CT2 is connected to CT1 through diverse fibre routes, offering enterprises direct access to Platform Teraco - an ecosystem comprising over 250 network providers, global cloud on-ramps, subsea cable systems, access to over 50 managed service providers, and direct peering at NAPAfrica, Africa's largest internet exchange point.

CT2 Facility

At full build-out, CT2 will comprise 73,000 square metres of building structure serviced by 90 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of utility power supply. The expansion will add eight data halls, taking the total facility to 16 halls with 18,000 square metres of deployment space. CT2 incorporates state-of-the-art cooling designs, featuring a closed-loop chilled water system that provides 100 percent free air cooling.

"CT2 is the latest expansion to Teraco's growing data center platform. It increases the critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 185 MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3/JB5 (70 MW), Bredell Campus JB2/JB4 (64 MW), Cape Town Campus CT1/CT2 (50 MW), and Durban (1 MW)," said Teraco.

