Vodafone Idea’s Most Affordable Vi One Plan Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Follow Us

vodafone idea most affordable vi one plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) earlier this year introduced its bundled service called Vi One. The service allows customers to bundle multiple services for a single charge and a single bill. The company has since the start only offered four bundled plans to customers. The most affordable plan on the list is the Rs 2,192 plan while the most expensive one is the Rs 12,149 plan. Today, we will be talking about the most affordable Vi One plan. Every Vi One plan comes with fiber broadband, prepaid mobile, and OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let's see what you get with the Rs 2,192 plan.




Read More - Vi One: Get Fiber + Mobile Plan and OTT Under a Single Plan

Vi One Rs 2,192 Plan

Vodafone Idea's bundled Vi One Rs 2,192 plan comes with a prepaid mobile connection. It offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The fiber broadband service is offered by You Broadband. The broadband connection comes with 40 Mbps of speed and unlimited data. The OTT benefits bundled are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Vi Movies & TV, and ZEE5 Premium. All these subscriptions are offered for 90 days.

With the prepaid plan, users get Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers. The Weekend Data Rollover offer means the data the user has not used on the weekdays can be used during the weekend. With the Binge All Night offer, customers can use data between 12 AM and 6 AM without affecting their FUP (fair usage policy) limit for the day.

Read More - Jio New IR Packs: Travel Pass, Roam More Packs, International Wi-Fi Calling to India and More

There are more plans offered by the company. There are two categories of plans - 90 days and 365 days. The 90 days plans are more affordable while the 365 days plans are naturally priced higher. It is not clear whether Vodafone Idea allows customers to opt for prepaid plans with other benefits or broadband plans with higher speeds under this service.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments