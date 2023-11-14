6 Entertaining Telugu Online Series to Binge on Amazon Prime Video



The rise of streaming platforms has brought significant changes to the entertainment industry, with web series leading the way. Amazon Prime Video stands out for providing a diverse range of content to a global audience, and its collection of Telugu web series is particularly noteworthy. These series captivate viewers with unique plots, stellar acting, and a glimpse into the rich customs and culture of Telugu-speaking regions.

Here are six Telugu web series worth watching on Amazon Prime Video.

Kumari Srimathi

This series follows Srimathi's determined journey to reclaim her ancestral estate from her uncle, blending financial acumen with a touch of romance. Nithya Menon portrays Srimathi, a restaurant worker dealing with a property dispute. Directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, the series also features Nithya Menen, Gauthami, and Thiruveer.

Hostel Days

A Telugu adaptation of the popular Hindi web series, Hostel Daze stars Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Anannyaa Akulaa, Aishwarya Hollakal, and Jaiyetri Makana. The show follows six engineering students navigating dormitory life, offering an engaging storyline.

Gangstars

Examining the lives of two movie stars, former lovers, and a gangster within the film industry, this series unfolds with a single action triggering a chain of events, ultimately leading to murder. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Navdeep, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Siddu Jonnalagadda.

Modern Love Hyderabad

Covering various themes, tones, and emotions through six distinct love stories set in different parts of Hyderabad, this series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam. The cast features Nithya Menen, Abijeet, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Ritu Varma.

Suzhal: The Vortex

Following the aftermath of a young girl's kidnapping in a small town in Nilgiris, this well-reviewed series is a must-watch for fans of Tamil productions. Starring R Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sriya Reddy, the eight-episode series offers an engaging binge-watch experience. Directed by Bramma G and Anucharan Murugaiyan.

Vadhandhi

Centered around the death of a young woman and the ensuing gossip and slander, this series draws in a cop and a novelist fascinated by the person she was and the events leading up to her death. Starring SJ Suryah, Laila, Nasar, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Vivek Prasanna, and Vaibhav Murugesan, the series is directed and written by Andrew Louis.

Dive into this curated selection for a journey into the heart of Telugu storytelling.