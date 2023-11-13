7 Underappreciated Films on Amazon Prime Video Worth Watching

Isn't it true that the craft of filmmaking frequently shines through in the most underappreciated films? The storytelling is incredibly engaging, but many people overlook the plot's complexities and the hypnotic photography. It's time to rediscover these cinematic treasures and see what you may have missed. We've compiled a list of underappreciated films on Amazon Prime Video that you should have seen by now. These films will take you on an emotional trip, from feeling adored to confronting fear, and much more.









Here is a selection of underappreciated films that you should watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Big Sick

"The Big Sick" is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, even with its stellar accolades from critics. While the film's beautiful plot may make your heart swell at times, there are other moments in which Kumail Nanjiani wins you over with his amazing performance in this film about how he met his wife, Emily. The sequence in which his girlfriend's mother tackles his heckler is very amusing.

Argo

"Argo" is a Ben Affleck-directed, produced, and starred historical drama thriller. The screenplay, based on true events, centers on the "Canadian Caper" during the 1979-1981 Iran hostage crisis. It depicts CIA operative Tony Mendez's rescue effort to liberate six US diplomats from Tehran, Iran, under the guise of a false science-fiction film production. The screenplay is based on Tony Mendez's memoir, "The Master of Disguise," and Joshuah Bearman's Wired article, "The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Film to Rescue Americans from Tehran."

Masaan

Neeraj Ghaywan directed "Masaan," which gained critical acclaim for its intriguing plot and outstanding acting. The film explores two intertwined narratives set in Varanasi. One is about a young woman named Devi who is struggling to cope with cultural expectations and the aftermath of a personal catastrophe. The other follows Deepak, a lower-caste boy who tackles the challenges of his social background while pursuing his aspirations. Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi play key parts in both stories.

Lakshya

Farhan Akhtar directed the Hindi war drama "Lakshya." The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Preity Zinta in prominent roles, with Boman Irani and Anjula Bedi providing supporting performances. The plot revolves around Karan Shergill, an aimless young man from Delhi, and is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. He joins the Indian Army and undergoes a deep metamorphosis into a determined soldier, motivated by a desire to gain the respect and pride of his girlfriend, Romila Dutta.

Karwaan

The story revolves around Avinash and his friend Shaukat, who decide to travel to Kochi to address a matter. However, thanks to a twist of destiny, they are accompanied on their journey by an adolescent. This lighthearted and intelligently written film, directed by Akarsh Khurana, contains excellent performances by Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar.

Discover these cinematic treasures on Amazon Prime Video and immerse yourself in a world of captivating narratives and outstanding performances.