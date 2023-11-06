KLiKK, Bengali OTT Platform, Now Available on Tata Play Binge



Tata Play Binge has announced that KLiKK, a Bengali Entertainment OTT Platform, is now available on its platform. KLiKK specialises in original web series, feature films, short films, and animated films, and boasts an extensive library of over 2000+ Bengali language films spanning various genres, offering a wide range of Bengali Entertainment.

With this addition, Tata Play Binge has expanded its portfolio to include over 22 OTT platforms and gaming, catering to audiences targeting various price ranges across the country.

KLiKK offers a Range of Bengali Content

In a press release, Tata Play Binge said KLiKK is a treasure trove of entertainment spanning multiple genres. It offers timeless classics, popular web series, latest blockbuster movies, and contemporary works, and also celebrates the content of iconic actors from nostalgic eras and legendary classics. The platform bundles together the rich tapestry of Bengali entertainment.

Commenting on adding the new partner app, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, "KLiKK's diverse and rich collection of Bengali content seamlessly aligns with the burgeoning appetite of our Tata Play Binge consumers for regional content. The platform boasts of series and movies created by the stalwarts of Bengali cinema. Our unwavering endeavor has always been to provide viewers with a versatile and meticulously curated streaming experience."

Unified Streaming Experience

KLiKK will join over 22+ other popular OTT platforms on Binge, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, Hallmark Movies Now, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, and ShortsTV.

Content from all these 26 platforms is available to viewers through a single subscription and a unified user interface on Tata Play Binge. The OTT platform also offers free gaming as an additional engagement feature, said the company in a statement.

The company further said viewers can enjoy all 22+ apps on large-screen connected devices through Tata Play Binge+ Android Set-Top Box, the Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, and TataplayBinge.com.