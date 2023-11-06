Gaw Capital and Sinar Primera Partner to Develop Data Center in Batam, Indonesia



Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners and Indonesian developer Sinar Primera have announced a partnership to build a data center in Batam, Indonesia. The two companies made this announcement last week to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the digital infrastructure sector. According to the statement, Gaw Capital will be the primary investor, and Sinar Primera will acquire a minority shareholder stake in the property and take on the role of development manager for the project.

Facility in Nongsa Digital Park

This new facility, located in Nongsa Digital Park, will be a single-story building offering up to 6 MW of critical IT load, with Phase 1 of the data center campus scheduled to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Special Economic Zone

Batam is an Indonesian island and is part of the Riau Islands province, which is situated just south of Singapore. Batam has been designated as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by the Indonesian government, attracting significant investments from various industries, including manufacturing, electronics, and shipbuilding.

Digital Infrastructure

By combining the expertise of both partners, the project aims to deliver a cutting-edge data center facility that meets the stringent requirements of businesses seeking reliable, scalable, and secure data storage and processing capabilities.

"The data center campus in Nongsa Digital Park will enable the near-shoring strategy for data center operators based in Singapore and fortify the 'digital bridge' that connects Singapore and Indonesia," said the joint statement.

Gaw Capital's Data Center Network

Gaw Capital noted that its data center platform, following industry trends, encompasses a strategic network of data centers situated in key Asian markets, including China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and the recent addition of Malaysia. Over the past few years, Gaw Capital has successfully launched two data center platforms in China and two in Pan-Asia.