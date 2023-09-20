Tata Play Binge Now Bundles Apple TV+

Tata Play, the leading DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider in India has included Apple TV+ in its aggregated OTT (over-the-top) service. Tata Play Binge is the service we are talking about. Tata Play Binge was earlier only accessible to people who bought the Tata Play Binge+ STB (Set-Top Box). But now, it is available for everyone as a standalone plan. Tata Play Binge service includes some of the largest OTT platforms in India and globally for the users. Now, the company has also decided to offer access to Apple TV+ with the Binge service.









Apple TV+ can be bought at Rs 99 per month. But if you want it along with access to other OTT platforms, then you can get the Tata Play Binge subscription. However, the Apple TV+ is only bundled in the subscription of Tata Play Binge if you purchase the Rs 399 per month plan. This can feel quite expensive to some, but if you are paying for multiple OTT platforms every month, then the Tata Play Binge service is likely a more economical choice for you.

Apple TV+ is a relatively new streaming service that was introduced in the market a couple of years back. It is home to some of the most popular TV shows in the world such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See and more. There are a ton of movies as well. Apple is investing in some quality productions and choosing very carefully what sort of shows and movies go up on its platform. Further, there are new seasons of some popular shows coming back.

This could be the right time for many to get the Tata Play Binge subscription if they ever wanted the Apple TV+. Otherwise, as mentioned, you can only get access to Apple TV+ for Rs 99 per month.