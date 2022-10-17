Tata Play Binge Becomes a Standalone OTT Service, Competitors Should be Afraid

Tata Play Binge, which is an aggregated OTT (over-the-top) service from Tata Play, the largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) operator in India, will now be available for everyone. What does this mean? Well, the Tata Play Binge service was currently only available for users who owned a Tata Play Binge+ or Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Play Edition. But now users can subscribe to the Tata Play Binge service even if they don't own a Tata Play Binge+ STB or the Fire TV Stick. This is great news for OTT content lovers and definitely a step from Tata Play in the right direction.

What is Tata Play Binge?

Tata Play Binge service is an OTT aggregation platform which houses over 17 OTT platforms under a single subscription. This means that users don't need to purchase multiple OTT subscriptions. They can instead get a single subscription to Tata Play Binge and enjoy content from multiple OTT platforms. This helps in saving a lot of money for the consumers.

What OTT Platforms are Inside Tata Play Binge?

There are over 17 OTT platforms inside the Tata Play Binge subscription. These platforms are - Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, SonyLIV, MX Player, hoichoi, Namma flix, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, EPICON, DocuBay & Curiosity Stream.

Tata Play Binge said that it would soon introduce more platforms under this subscription service. The upcoming platforms would be - Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, Travelxp, Shorts TV, Reeldrama, Manorama Max, Tarang Plus, Koode and more. Netflix Combo plans are available for Tata Play DTH subscribers, and Amazon Prime Video can be accessed with an add-on subscription on Binge.

How Much Does Tata Play Binge Cost?

There are multiple plans for Tata Play Binge service. The lowest plan starts at Rs 59 per month only. With a single subscription, users can watch content on 2+ devices.

There are two plans which cost Rs 59 per month, then two plans which cost Rs 99 per month, then two plans which cost Rs 175 per month and a single plan which costs Rs 299 per month.

The Rs 59 plan brings access to five OTT platforms. With the Rs 99 plan, eight OTT platforms are included. The Rs 175 and Rs 299 plans offer access to 14 and 16 OTT platforms, respectively, as per the website of Tata Play. The Amazon Prime subscription will have to be taken as an add-on by the subscribers.