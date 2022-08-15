Apple Might Start Pushing Ads on iPhones, Apple TV+ for Additional Revenues

The bloatware-free interface on Apple iPhones is well-known. The majority of the proprietary apps that come pre-installed on iPhones, including Podcasts, Maps, News, Music, Messages, and others, can be removed by users. However, according to a report by Apple expert and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is looking at new revenue-generating opportunities. One of the best ways for a large organisation like Apple to generate revenue is through advertisements.

According to the reports, more Apple-only apps could soon display advertisements. To assist third-party developers in promoting their products, the business already runs advertisements on the Apple App Store as well as its own News and Stocks apps. This applies to iPads, Macs, and iPhones. According to Gurman, promotional content may soon appear on Apple Maps and Podcasts, and the number of advertisements on current apps will rise. It is evident that, unlike many Android equivalents, iPhones won't send unwanted alerts/notifications. The article also emphasises the potential for an Apple TV+ premium with advertising support, comparable to Netflix's tier with advertising support.

Whether or not these advertisements will benefit end users is the important question in this case. For instance, many manufacturers of Android smartphones generate additional revenue through advertisements and third-party apps, but this money helps the end consumers as it acts as a susidy. It mostly aids companies in maintaining affordable smartphone prices. On the other hand, iPhones are infamously costly. Although we can't expect third-party apps to have any restrictions on adverts, we most definitely don't anticipate them in their own applications.

How Apple will display adverts on its exclusive apps is a crucial topic. Are they going to be standardised ads, or will personal data analysis be used to make tailored ads? Gurman does provide some explanations for this section. He claims that Apple would make use of customer information gathered through its own apps. Users can always choose to restrict the number of personalised adverts they get by going to Settings > Privacy > Personalised ads.

Apple does not also get information from third-party apps. This is why the company last year included a mechanism to prevent businesses like Meta and Snap from using this business model. In fact, the implementation of ATT (App Tracking Transparency) had a significant impact on Meta. For the first time, the corporation reported a decline in revenue during the most recent fiscal quarter. Apple has not officially confirmed the report. In India, the Apple News app is still not available.