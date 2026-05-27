Jio IPO Clarity to Come on June 19, 2026

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the largest listed telecom company in India, will soon hold its annual general meet (AGM) for 2026. This will be Reliance’s 50th AGM post IPO (Initial Public Offering). Reliance Industries has announced that its 49th AGM will be on June 19, 2026, (on a Friday). Reliance Industries is the parent company of Jio Platforms Limited.

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Key Highlights Reliance Industries Limited will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, 2026.

The 2026 AGM will mark Reliance’s 50th AGM after its IPO, making it a major milestone for the company.

Investors and market analysts are expecting more clarity around the upcoming Jio Platforms Limited IPO during the AGM.

Reliance Industries has fixed June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for FY 2025-26 dividends.

Reports suggest the Jio IPO could become India’s largest IPO, with the company aiming to raise nearly $4 billion.

The conglomerate has planned a massive IPO for Jio Platforms Limited. This is when the media and the market expects more clarity from Reliance on when Jio will go ahead with the IPO.

Reliance Industries Announces Record Date for Determining Dividends for Financial Year 2025-26

Reliance Industries has announced that June 5, 2026, will be the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Dividend, if declared by the company, will be paid within 7 days of the AGM. June 12, 2026, has been determined as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM.