Tata Play Adds New OTT Platform hoichoi to Tata Play Binge

Tata Play Binge is one of the most popular bundled OTT (over-the-top) subscription platforms in India. It is only offered to the Binge+ customers of the company. Currently, over 12 apps/platforms access was given to the users with the Tata Play Binge subscription. But now, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) has added a new OTT platform called hoichoi to its offerings. This will make the bundled OTT service offering from Tata Play more attractive for the users.

With the incorporation of SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd owned and maintained, hoichoi, users will have access to a vast library of movie titles and 100+ original series in Bengali. Enabling a wider audience appeal, the key shows are also dubbed and presented in Hindi. The extensive bouquet of content can be enjoyed with subtitles through large-screen connected devices - Tata Play Binge+ Android Set-Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with the Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website of Tata Play Binge.

Commenting on the addition of a new partner app, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Entertainment in the digital age is breaking barriers of language and borders, leading to a widened horizon for content discovery. This allows viewers to choose their titles basis storylines, and not restrict themselves to language or region. With this partnership, we aim to take hoichoi’s vast Bengali movie and original series collection to whole of India and diversify the watch preferences of the viewers.”

Adding to the above, Vishnu Mohta, Co-founder, hoichoi said, “As a brand, hoichoi always aims to provide quality entertainment across the nation and globe and to as many people as possible. This partnership with Tata Play binge takes us a step closer to that goal. With this collaboration, we can reach a wider audience and have our content on a platform that traverses across language barriers, and we are glad to be doing this.”

hoichoi boasts of a range of outstanding shows and movies across genres, like Byomkesh, Eken Babu, Hello, Rekka, Mandaar, Indu, Haami, Cheeni, Dwitiyo Purush, Tasher Ghawr, Tiktiki, Srikanto, Mon2 Pilot, Refugee, Feludar Goyendagiri and many more.

All the Tata Play Binge Apps Listed

hoichoi joins the band of 12 most popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface. Subscribers can additionally top up their Binge subscription with Amazon Prime Video as an add-on at Rs 179 per month.