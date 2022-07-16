Netflix’s Vaashi to Comicstaan 3 on Amazon Prime Video – This Week’s Top 3 OTT Releases

There is a tonne of new stuff coming this week that is scheduled for audiences on several OTT platforms. Some are new, and others will have theatrical runs before being released on OTT. Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthi Suresh, and Jaadugar, starring Jitendra Kumar and Arushi Sharma, are both available on Netflix. Then there is "Shoorveer" on Disney+ Hotstar, starring Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, and Regina Cassandra.

Additionally, Amazon Prime Video now has the newest season of the well-known stand-up comedy reality series "Comicstaan." The highly publicised action thriller "The Ambush" on Lionsgate Play is another addition to these.

This week, numerous shows and movies are debuting on various OTT platforms. But the top 5 picks for this week are as follows:

Comicstaan 3

Eight aspiring stand-up comedians selected through a nationwide search are brought together by Amazon Prime Video to battle for the title of India's next major comedy sensation. Some of the biggest personalities in India's stand-up comedy scene today judge them. The third season, which will follow two successful ones, promises to be even more hilarious and enjoyable. Who will be crowned the deserving victor?

Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, Abish Mathew, Adesh Nichit, Shreya Priyam, Aashish Solanki, Natiq Hasan, Shamik Chakrabarti, Gurleen Pannu, Pavitra Shetty, Aman Jotwani, and Kusha Kapila are among the actors in this series under the direction of Kreeti Gogia and Girish Narayandass. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video offers this series for viewing.

Jaadugar

A small-time magician named Magic Meenu, who has no athletic ability, must win a football trophy in the little football-loving town of Neemuch in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh in order to marry his love interest. However, his team hasn't won a game in a few years.

Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Javed Jaffrey, Dhruv Thukral, and Manoj Joshi are among the cast members, and Sameer Saxena is the director. Also, Netflix offers movies for watching.

Vaashi

To launch their own legal careers, aspiring attorney Ebin Mathew and his advocate friend Madhavi Mohan decide to share a new office space. When they finish up on opposing sides of a case, their relationship becomes strained.

Tovino Thomas, Keerthi Suresh, Kottayam Ramesh, Nandhu, Baiju Santhosh, Rony David Raj, Anu Mohan, Mukundan, Maya Viswanath, Maya Menon, Anagha Narayanan, Rj Raghu, G Suresh Kumar are among the cast members, and the director is Vishnu Raghav. You can watch the movie on Netflix.