Tecno Spark 9 Will Debut on July 18 in India

The company will introduce the Tecno Spark 9 on July 18 for the Indian market. The device is allegedly the first under-Rs 10,000 smartphone to provide up to 11GB of RAM, according to Tecno Mobile. An expandable virtual RAM of up to 5GB is included with the next smartphone's 6GB of physical RAM. A 128GB inbuilt storage capacity is also included. Targeting the sub-Rs 10,000 market, Tecno wants to win in scale with this entry-level handset. At this price point, it must compete with a number of other smartphones, including the Redmi 9 Activ, Realme Narzo 50i, and Oppo A15s. Let's examine the features and specifications of the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 9 Specifications and Features

A 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate will be available on the Tecno Spark 9, as was previously announced. The Tecno Spark 9 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC inside. It has 128GB of internal storage and 11GB of RAM (6GB physical RAM and 5GB virtual RAM). The smartphone has a large 5,000mAh battery unit and comes pre-installed with Android 12.

Speaking of the features of the camera, the smartphone's camera specifications have not yet been made public. The Tecno Spark 9 is expected to have a square camera module on the rear, according to the design renderings. In addition to a prop camera, an LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor, this module has a dual-camera configuration. Additionally, it has a selfie camera notch in the shape of a water drop on the front.

Tecno Spark 9 Price, Availability in India

The Tecno Spark 9 will go on sale in India on July 18, according to a tweet sent on Friday by Tecno Mobile. It will be less than Rs 10,000 in cost. This smartphone will be available in the colours Sky Mirror and Infinity Black, according to a microsite on Amazon.