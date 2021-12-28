Tecno Spark 8 Pro With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC to Launch on December 29

The much-anticipated smartphone from Tecno, namely Tecno Spark 8 Pro, is confirmed to launch on December 29 in India. It is expected to be a budget smartphone and will sport MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Note that the smartphone has already launched in two colour options in Bangladesh. The company has confirmed the launch date of the smartphone through its Twitter handle. With that, Tecno has also confirmed that the Tecno Spark 8 Pro will feature 33W fast-charging, which will be able to charge the device from 0% to 85% in an hour.

Further, according to a Gadgets360 report, the smartphone is also confirmed to come with a 48MP primary sensor.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Since the device has already been launched for the Bangladesh market, the specifications can be assumed to a certain extent. The company isn’t expected to make changes to the device for launching it in India.

The smartphone is expected to run on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box. Tecno Spark 8 Pro might feature a 6.8-inch full-HD (FHD+) DoT Notch display. As mentioned above, the smartphone will come powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. There might also be an option for the users to expand the internal storage up to 256GB with the help of a micoSD card.

There might be a triple-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with a 2MP sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calling, the device is expected to come with an 8MP sensor at the front.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price (Expected)

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is expected to come in a single variant as it has been launched for the Bangladesh market. For Bangladesh, the smartphone launched for BDT 16,990 (6GB+64GB), which roughly translates to Rs 14,700 for the Indian market. The price is expected to be somewhere in the same zone when the device launches in India.