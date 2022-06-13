Amazon Debuts Fire TV Stick Lite with All-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite in India

Over a year and a half after launching the first Fire TV Stick Lite in 2020, Amazon released the Fire TV Stick Lite with the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite in India. The new bundled remote has separate controls for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, among other apps. There’s also a shortcut for getting to additional apps on the Fire TV Stick Lite. Last year, the company also released the Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation), which includes controls for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Let’s learn more about Amazon’s new product.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Specifications and More

The Amazon Fire TV Stick includes Bluetooth-enabled remote weighing 42.5 grams (without batteries). It measures 142 X 38 X 16mm. The remote is the same size as the one that came with the original Fire TV Stick Lite; however, it is somewhat lighter than the previous model, which weighed 43.4 grams.

Technically, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is the same gadget that was released in September 2020. It comes with 8GB of storage and offers full-HD content streaming (1080p). The accompanying Alexa Voice Remote Lite, on the other hand, is not the same as the one that came with the previous and now cheaper model.

Not only that, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music are all accessible via dedicated buttons on the remote. It also has a shortcut to all of the Fire TV Stick’s apps. Alexa can also be accessed through the voice button.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 2022 Price in India

According to the Amazon India website, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is priced at Rs 2,999. It’s the same as the original Fire TV Stick Lite’s official launch pricing. That variant, however, is now available for Rs 2,499 and includes the older voice remote without the specialised app buttons.