Apple iPhone 14 to Have an Upgraded Front Camera Sensor

According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 new front camera will have auto-focus, which should result in a much better photo and video quality than the existing fixed focus camera. Kuo has confirmed that Apple is working on big improvements for the iPhone 14’s front-facing camera, revealing additional information about the vendors Apple has chosen for the selfie camera components, which will receive their most significant upgrade in years.

Some of these vendors are already partners of Apple, including Sony, which will continue to offer camera sensors for the upcoming iPhone. Genius and Largan will supply the lenses, while Alps and Luxshare will provide the new focus module.

When it comes to the front-facing camera module, Apple will work with Cowell and, for the first time, LG Innotek of South Korea. Apple’s cooperation with the LG Innotek was first announced last month when the Cupertino-based business ruled out Chinese camera manufacturers due to quality concerns. More camera improvements are on the way for the iPhone 14 series so let’s take a closer look at it.

More About Camera Upgrades

A six-part lens, rather than the existing five-part lens, is one of the changes. The front camera of the iPhone 14 is expected to sport a bigger f/1.9 aperture. The iPhone’s front camera hadn’t changed much since iPhone 11 when Apple introduced a new 12MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

While the improved selfie camera should be available on all iPhone 14 models, other changes will be exclusive to more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models. According to previous rumours, this year’s Pro models would have a new wide camera with a 48MP sensor capable of capturing 8K video.

Unfortunately, the entry-level iPhone 14 models are expected to retain the same combination of rear cameras with 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses. Of course, this does not rule out the possibility of improvements to other aspects of these lenses.

The iPhone 14 is rumoured to be available in four different models: two standard models and two Pro models. Furthermore, insiders tell 9to5Mac that some of the new iPhones will keep the A15 Bionic CPU from the iPhone 13, while others (likely the iPhone 14 Pro variants) will get the new A16 chip.