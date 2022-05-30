Apple iPhone 14 Series Likely to Feature Always On Display

Apple’s next flagship iPhone 14 series has been in rumours for quite some time now and one of the rumours suggests that we could witness the always-on display feature on iPhone 14 series. It is most likely that the company will feature the always-on display mode in its more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Now the same rumour has been tipped by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who suggests that Apple might roll this feature with its iOS 16 updates. Let’s find out more.

How Will Always-On Display Work?

According to Gurman, the always-on display feature on iPhone 14 series will work the same way as it does in the company’s Apple Watch Series 5 and higher models. To put it in simpler words, the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series will lower the frame rate of the screen when the always-on mode is enabled, allowing them to consume less battery. This is also the way the always-on display works on current Android smartphones.

Mark Gurman informed that the always-on display will arrive with the iOS 16 update which the company is expected to announce at its upcoming WWDC. He also stated that Apple could launch Pro models with more exclusive features which falls in line with a previous report suggesting that the company’s A16 Bionic chipset will be installed in the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series.

It was reported last week that two models in the iPhone series – iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to be powered by the A16 bionic chips whereas the vanilla iPhone and iPhone 14 Max are going to be powered by an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic processors. The new A16 Bionic chip will also arrive with support for LPDDR5 RAM along with a new and improved CPU and GPU as well.

In related news, new renders of the iPhone 14 Pro emerged over the web revealing new colours of the device. iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in multiple colours like purple, silver, graphite, and gold. The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with four smartphones, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.