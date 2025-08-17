BSNL is Giving Rs 6000 Discount on Broadband

  • If you are someone who has been thinking of getting a high-speed broadband connection, well, this would be a good time to get it from BSNL.
  • The state-run telecom operator is giving a discount of Rs 6,000 to the users going for its 1 Gbps speed plan.
  • This is not a speed that is required by any average internet user.

If you are someone who has been thinking of getting a high-speed broadband connection, well, this would be a good time to get it from BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). The state-run telecom operator is giving a discount of Rs 6,000 to the users going for its 1 Gbps speed plan. This is not a speed that is required by any average internet user. This would mostly serve places such as PGs, offices, and more. BSNL has announced a special Independence Day offer, which will stay there for a long time.




Note that this is a limited time offer at the end of the day, and will stay till September 13, 2025, which is a decent enough period. Let's take a look at the discounts.

BSNL 1 Gbps Plan Discount

The BSNLplan that is under offer here is called Fiber Ruby OTT. It's normal cost is Rs 4,799. This is an expensive plan, especially for regular internet users. For the offer period, users can get this plan with a discount of Rs 1,000 every month for the first six months. This means that the plan will come for Rs 3,799 instead of Rs 4,799 for the first six months. There are premium OTT (over-the--top) platforms bundled for the users.

These platforms include the following: Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama Music and Hungama Play SVOD, SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, YuppTV Live, and more. Note that this offer may not be available everywhere in the country and in select circles only. If you are interested in this offer, you can reach out to BSNL's customer care team for more details or visit the company's nearest office branch.

The offer will stay for users between August 15, 2025 to September 13, 2025.

