bsnl chairman robert j ravi tenure extended

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has been led by Robert J Ravi for some time now. The tenure for Ravi has now been extended by another three months, effective April 15, 2026. Ravi took over from P.K. Purwar back on July 15, 2024. Since Ravi has taken over the telco, the company has shown some signs of improvement. It is worth noting that the company had extended the tenure of Ravi before by six months in October 2025.









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During the stint of Ravi, BSNL deployed close to 1 lakh 4G sites across India using indigenous technology. This was led by the TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium which includes C-DoT (Center for Development of Telematics) and Tejas Networks. Along with this, the telecom operator reported net profit for two consecutive quarters in FY26.

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Even a recent report from nPerf, a French independent network insights company, suggested that BSNL has performed better than Airtel and Reliance Jio. The state-run operator has been focused on adding 4G users and improving average revenue per user (ARPU) which stands lowest in the industry amongst competition.