Vodafone Idea 5G Plan Which Offers 1GB Daily Data

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has a prepaid plan with 5G data which also offers 1GB of 4G daily data. This plan costs Rs 719. This is an ideal plan for users who want a decent medium-term validity along with 5G. The issue with other operators who offer 5G is that they only do it with 2GB of daily data. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, offers 5G with even 1GB daily data plans. The only thing with Vodafone Idea is that it offers 5G to users in most circles with plans starting at Rs 299 or Rs 349. In some circles, this may have changed. Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 719 prepaid plan.









Read More - Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plan with Medium Term Validity

Vodafone Idea Rs 719 Prepaid Plan Benefits Explained in Detail

Vodafone Idea Rs 719 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 72 days. The speed drops to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. There's also 5G data for the users. For 5G, the FUP limit is 300GB for 28 days.

Read More - Vodafone Idea CEO Said Company is Moving in Positive Direction

Note that unlimited 5G data is only offered to users who live under the 5G coverage, and the user must have a 5G compatible device. This is one of the best value 5G plans in the industry right now. It costs Rs 9.98 per day. In many circles, the cheapest 5G plan from Vodafone Idea is Rs 349 right now.

This Rs 349 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. It carries a service validity of 28 days. Vodafone Idea offers the same amount of 5G data to the consumers with this plan too (300GB for every 28 days).