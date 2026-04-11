Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plan with Medium Term Validity

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a pretty decent medium-term validity prepaid plan with 1.5GB of daily data. This plan comes at a price of Rs 799. This prepaid plan is available for customers across the country, and has a service validity of 77 days. So while it is not 84 days like it used to be with many plans around this price range, it is still a decent deal given the state of tariffs iin the country. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of this plan.









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Bharti Airtel Rs 799 Prepaid Plan Details and Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 799 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data, along with some additional benefits. These benefits are Adobe Express Premium for one year, which is worth Rs 4,000. After that, users are eligible to get free hellotunes access as well. The service validity of this plan is 77 days. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 10.37. This is not expensive.

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However, you don't get benefits such as 5G with this prepaid plan. The 5G benefit is only offered to customers with 2GB of daily data plans. If you don't have this budget, you can also go for a slightly cheaper plan from the operator.

Bharti Airtel offers the same plan for 60 days as well. This plan costs Rs 619. The benefits are the same as the Rs 799 plan, but the validity is lesser. Instead of 77 days like with the Rs 799 plan, users get a service validity of 60 days with the Rs 619 plan. The Rs 619 plan costs an average of Rs 10.31 per day, which is almost the same cost as the Rs 799 plan. So depending on your budget, you can choose the right plan for you.