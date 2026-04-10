Vivo V70 FE 5G Now Available in India

Vivo V70 FE 5G is now available in India. The phone is available in three memory variants and the base variant starts with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is a premium phone and one which packs a 200MP OIS ultra-clear main camera. There's even 30x zoom support on the phone. There are many offers available on the device. Let's take a look.









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Vivo V70 FE 5G Price and Offers in India

Vivo V70 FE 5G is available in three memory variants in India:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 37,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 40,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 44,999

The Vivo V70 FE 5G mainline offers include a 10% flat bank cashback offer with top banks such as Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Yes Bank, American Express, DBS, IDFC, Bajaj Finserv, and HDB Financial Services, TVS Credit, and Bob Card. There's up to 15 months of zero downpayment EMI options as well. 1 year free extended warranty is also there on the phone.

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The Vivo V70 FE 5G is also available online for 10% instant bank discount with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank Cards. With UPI, there's a 10% exchange bonus. There's free one year extended warranty. Vivo TWS will be available for purchase at Rs 1,499 inclusive of all taxes as part of the bundled deal.

Vivo V70 FE 5G Specifications in India

Vivo V70 FE 5G specifications in India:

The phones are available in two colours - Northern Lights Purple and Monsoon Blue.

It has a dual-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front.

There's IP68 and IP69 rating for the device.

The Vivo V70 FE 5G has a 7000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast-charging

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1.

It has a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of up to 1900nits and HDR10+ certification.