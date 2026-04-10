Samsung to Increase Price of Multiple A Series Phones in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung Galaxy A series will see a hike in price for multiple devices soon, said a post from Abhishek Yadav, a popular tipster on social media plaform X (formerly Twitter).

Highlights

  • Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, is increasing the price of multiple A series phones in India soon.
  • These phones are reportedly Galaxy AO6, Galaxy A07, Galaxy A17, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56.
  • This development is circulating online, and the expected date for the increase in price is April 10, 2026.

Follow Us

samsung to increase price of multiple phones

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, is increasing the price of multiple A series phones in India soon. These phones are reportedly Galaxy AO6, Galaxy A07, Galaxy A17, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56. This development is circulating online, and the expected date for the increase in price is April 10, 2026. Let's take a look at the price that's going up.




Read More - Motorola has Increased Price of 3 Phones in India

Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones Price to Go Up

Samsung Galaxy A series will see a hike in price for multiple devices soon, said a post from Abhishek Yadav, a popular tipster on social media plaform X (formerly Twitter).

The Galaxy A06 5G's new price will be Rs 13,499, up by Rs 1,000. The Galaxy A07 5G's new price will go up by Rs 1,250 to Rs 10,999. The Galaxy A17 5G could see the new price go up by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 meanwhile the Galaxy A36 could see a price hike by Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. Lastly, there's the Galaxy A56 5G which could see its price go up by Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500.

Read More - Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

The post also mentions a F series device, namely the Galaxy F17 5G. This device could see its price go up by Rs 1,000 across all price variants in the country.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

21K customers kya jod liya, khudko raajaa samajh rha hain :D

Vodafone Idea CEO Said Company is Moving in Positive Direction

Sujata :

It will be hardly 78%, 98% is a typo. Anyways 98 looks good on paper unless you face the reality.

Vodafone Idea Achieves 98 Percent 4G Population Coverage With 1,17,000…

TheAndroidFreak :

4G population coverage. Not even 20%. We need atleast 3L sites with 9L radios. As per Tejas Networks CEO or…

Vodafone Idea CEO Said Company is Moving in Positive Direction

TheAndroidFreak :

100000 sites increased and you still don't want to believe that?

Vodafone Idea Achieves 98 Percent 4G Population Coverage With 1,17,000…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi was never bad where you stayed. But now due to 5G, speeds have dropped a bit. But still better…

Vodafone Idea Achieves 98 Percent 4G Population Coverage With 1,17,000…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments