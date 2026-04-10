Samsung to Increase Price of Multiple A Series Phones in India

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, is increasing the price of multiple A series phones in India soon. These phones are reportedly Galaxy AO6, Galaxy A07, Galaxy A17, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56. This development is circulating online, and the expected date for the increase in price is April 10, 2026. Let's take a look at the price that's going up.









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Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones Price to Go Up

Samsung Galaxy A series will see a hike in price for multiple devices soon, said a post from Abhishek Yadav, a popular tipster on social media plaform X (formerly Twitter).

The Galaxy A06 5G's new price will be Rs 13,499, up by Rs 1,000. The Galaxy A07 5G's new price will go up by Rs 1,250 to Rs 10,999. The Galaxy A17 5G could see the new price go up by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 meanwhile the Galaxy A36 could see a price hike by Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. Lastly, there's the Galaxy A56 5G which could see its price go up by Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500.

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The post also mentions a F series device, namely the Galaxy F17 5G. This device could see its price go up by Rs 1,000 across all price variants in the country.