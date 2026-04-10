oneplus nord 6 now available in india

OnePlus, a major smartphone player in India, recently launched the Nord 6 5G in the country. The Nord 6 5G is now available in India. The Nord 6 5G has gone out on sale, with bank offers and more. The Nord 6 5G is one of the largest battery phones in the country right now. It has a 9000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









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OnePlus Nord 6 5G in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G is available in multiple memory variants in the country:

8GB + 256GB = Rs 38,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 41,999

The company is offering a Rs 3,000 instant discount on credit cards from Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. There's also up to six months of interest free EMI options on the phone.

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OnePlus Nord 6 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G has the following specifications:

6.78-inch (1272 x 2772 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 3600nits of peak brightness, and 3840Hz PWM dimming and Crystal Guard protection.

33147mm heat dissipation area (vapour chamber cooling).

Dual-rear camera unit with a 50MP main Sony LYT-600 CMOS sensor and OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 32MP front selfie sensor.

9000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast-charging, 27W wired reverse charging and bypass charging.

In-display fingerprint sensor for security.

IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.