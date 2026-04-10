OnePlus Nord 6 Now Available in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Nord 6 5G has a 6.78-inch (1272 x 2772 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 3600nits of peak brightness, and 3840Hz PWM dimming and Crystal Guard protection.

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Highlights

  • OnePlus, a major smartphone player in India, recently launched the Nord 6 5G in the country.
  • The Nord 6 5G is now available in India.
  • The Nord 6 5G has gone out on sale, with bank offers and more.

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oneplus nord 6 now available in india

OnePlus, a major smartphone player in India, recently launched the Nord 6 5G in the country. The Nord 6 5G is now available in India. The Nord 6 5G has gone out on sale, with bank offers and more. The Nord 6 5G is one of the largest battery phones in the country right now. It has a 9000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - Motorola has Increased Price of 3 Phones in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G is available in multiple memory variants in the country:

  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 38,999
  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 41,999

The company is offering a Rs 3,000 instant discount on credit cards from Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. There's also up to six months of interest free EMI options on the phone.

Read More - Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G has the following specifications:

  • 6.78-inch (1272 x 2772 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 3600nits of peak brightness, and 3840Hz PWM dimming and Crystal Guard protection.
  • 33147mm heat dissipation area (vapour chamber cooling).
  • Dual-rear camera unit with a 50MP main Sony LYT-600 CMOS sensor and OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 32MP front selfie sensor.
  • 9000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast-charging, 27W wired reverse charging and bypass charging.
  • In-display fingerprint sensor for security.
  • IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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