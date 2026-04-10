Vodafone Idea CEO Said Company is Moving in Positive Direction

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea invested about Rs 16,000 crore recently into capex, added about 1.17 lakh new broadband sites, resulting in a 48% 4G population coverage in India.

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Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has had plenty of positives recently.
  • The company has added new sites for users, and along with that also seen a rise in average revenue per user (ARPU).
  • The company also invested in the capex (capital expenditure) and launched 5G in new areas of the country.

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vodafone idea ceo said company is moving

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has had plenty of positives recently. The company has added new sites for users, and along with that also seen a rise in average revenue per user (ARPU). The company also invested in the capex (capital expenditure) and launched 5G in new areas of the country. In fact, on Thursday, Vi announced the launch of 5G in Chennai as well. Along with all this, Vi added new customers in the month of February 2026. The company's 4G and 5G subscriber base is also growing, while the rate of growth is slow, there's at least growth.




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Vodafone Idea's CEO, Abhijit Kishore, recently said, "In terms of number of sites added, data usage, revenue, EDITDA (core operating profit), average revenue per user (ARPU), broadband subscribers, Vi is moving in the positive direction." Kishore added that the company's investments have gone adequately and in the right direction to ensure that there's growth.

Vodafone Idea invested about Rs 16,000 crore recently into capex, added about 1.17 lakh new broadband sites, resulting in a 48% 4G population coverage in India. The telco's churn rate in priority circles is also coming down. The telco needs these small positives to make a different in the long run.

Read More - BSNL Employees Urge PM Modi to Ensure Govt Offices Only Use BSNL 4G

In the December 2025 quarter, Vi recorded an average data usage of 19.2GB per month from its 4G and 5G users, a growth of 26.7% YoY. In fact, the 4G and 5G user base reached 128.5 million compared to 126 million in a YoY basis. Vi is also optimising the existing networks by upgrading the technology and modernising it.

The company has been trying to turn things around and the launch of 5G in new cities might help it do it. But the core of network experience still lies in the 4G layer for customers in India today.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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