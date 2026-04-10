BSNL Performed Better than Jio, Airtel in Fixed-Line Internet in FY26: nPerf

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Jio and Airtel scored 73,957 and 74,975 points, respectively in this segment. nPerf is a platform that tests the real-world quality of internet connections. In terms of market share, BSNL is third-ranked in the country.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has peformed better than Jio and Airtel in fixed-line intenet segment in FY26.
  • This data was released by nPerf, a French independent network testing firm.
  • BSNL, overall had a better score than Jio and Airtel in this segment.

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bsnl performed better than jio airtel broadband

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has peformed better than Jio and Airtel in fixed-line intenet segment in FY26. This data was released by nPerf, a French independent network testing firm. BSNL, overall had a better score than Jio and Airtel in this segment. Here's what the report from the company said.




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"BSNL tops India's fixed-line barometer for 2025–2026 with an overall score of 89,174 nPoints, climbing from second place the previous year as part of a consistent upward trajectory observed across five consecutive years," nPerf said on Tuesday.

Jio and Airtel scored 73,957 and 74,975 points, respectively in this segment. nPerf is a platform that tests the real-world quality of internet connections. In terms of market share, BSNL is third-ranked in the country. Jio is the first and Airtel is the second here.

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Renaud Keradec, president of nPerf, said, "India's fixed-line market is entering a new phase of maturity, with fiber infrastructure driving meaningful and sustained improvements in user experience across all operators."

As per nPerf, Airtel offered the highest FTTH (fiber-to-the-Home) download speed of 241.72 Mbps followed by Jio with 225.18 Mbps and BSNL with 198.54 Mbps.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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