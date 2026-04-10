Ai+ Nova Flip is Launching in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Ai+ Nova Flip is launching in India in May 2026, and the price for this device is set at Rs 29,999. This product will be available on Flipkart and select retail outlets across the country.

Highlights

  • Ai+ Nova Flip is launching finally in India.
  • There's a large display on the phone and there's a MediaTek Dimensity chip inside the phone.
  • There's a dual-camera sensor at the back and a 4000+mAh battery on the device.

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ai nova flip is launching in india

Ai+ Nova Flip is launching finally in India. There's a large display on the phone and there's a MediaTek Dimensity chip inside the phone. There's a dual-camera sensor at the back and a 4000+mAh battery on the device. It is a 5G supported pbone and one of the most affordable flip devices which will be available in the country. Now owning a flip phone will be more accessible for Indians as this device is priced under Rs 30,000. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - Motorola has Increased Price of 3 Phones in India

Ai+ Nova Flip Price in India

Ai+ Nova Flip is launching in India in May 2026, and the price for this device is set at Rs 29,999. This product will be available on Flipkart and select retail outlets across the country.

Read More - Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Ai+ Nova Flip Specifications in India

Ai+ Nova Flip will have the following specifications in the country:

  • 6.9-inch AMOLED inner (2790 x 1188) + 3.1-inch AMOLED cover
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  • Android 15, NxtQ OS
  • 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM + 256GB UMCP 2.2 internal storage
  • 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor with 10x digital zoom, and 32MP sensor at the front for selfies
  • 4325mAh battery with 33W fast-charging
  • Dual-5G SIM support
  • Glacier White colour

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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