Ai+ Nova Flip is Launching in India: Price and Specifications

Ai+ Nova Flip is launching finally in India. There's a large display on the phone and there's a MediaTek Dimensity chip inside the phone. There's a dual-camera sensor at the back and a 4000+mAh battery on the device. It is a 5G supported pbone and one of the most affordable flip devices which will be available in the country. Now owning a flip phone will be more accessible for Indians as this device is priced under Rs 30,000. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









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Ai+ Nova Flip Price in India

Ai+ Nova Flip is launching in India in May 2026, and the price for this device is set at Rs 29,999. This product will be available on Flipkart and select retail outlets across the country.

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Ai+ Nova Flip Specifications in India

Ai+ Nova Flip will have the following specifications in the country: