Vodafone Idea AGR Dues Reassessment will be a Big Positive

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, will likely see its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues go down in the coming months. The government is already working on the fresh computation of the AGR dues and it is expected to be completed by June 2026. The reassessment will also include a fresh review of the Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC).









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There is a high chance that the government will significantly reduce the AGR dues which are currently frozen after the computation. This will be a big positive for the telco which is struggling financially right now. Things are improving slowly for Vodafone Idea. The telco added customers for the very first time in years in February 2026.

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While most things are still not well for Vodafone Idea, these positives, regardless of how small or big, will push the company forward. Vodafone Idea has been pouring money into the network infrastructure by expanding the reach and also modernising the old infrastructure for improving the customer experience.

The government will not reassess the AGR dues for Bharti Airtel and neither will froze the dues.