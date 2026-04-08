Vi Brings 5G to Chennai, Targets Coimbatore, Trichy and More Cities by May 2026

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched its 5G services in Chennai, marking another step forward in its ongoing network expansion across India. With this rollout, Chennai becomes the latest addition to Vi’s growing 5G footprint, which now covers all major metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The launch in Chennai comes as part of Vi’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in high data consumption markets not only that VI has also confirmed that it will expand its 5G services to several key cities in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry by May 2026. These include Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Salem, Tiruppur and Vellore regions known for their industrial, educational and commercial significance.









Focus on High-Value Markets

Vi’s 5G rollout strategy appears to be focused on regions that generate strong data demand. Cities like Coimbatore and Tiruppur are major industrial hubs, while Trichy and Vellore are recognised for their educational institutions and healthcare infrastructure. Puducherry, with its mix of tourism and urban usage, also fits into this category.

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By targeting these locations, Vi is aligning its network expansion with areas that can drive higher data consumption and revenue growth. This approach is particularly important at a time when telecom operators are looking to balance investments with monetisation.

Expanding 5G Footprint Across India

The Chennai launch is part of Vi’s larger plan to roll out 5G services in 133 cities across 17 priority telecom circles. Earlier, the company had indicated its intention to add 90 more cities nationwide, signalling a more aggressive expansion phase after initial delays in its 5G rollout.

With Chennai now live, Vodafone idea has achieved 5G presence across all five metro cities. This milestone is significant as metro markets typically account for a large share of data traffic and premium subscribers.

However, compared to rivals like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, which have already established wider 5G coverage, Vi still has ground to cover. The pace of expansion and the quality of service will play a crucial role in determining how effectively the company can compete in the evolving 5G landscape.

Technology and Network Enhancements

To support its 5G rollout, Vi has partnered with Nokia for deploying advanced and energy-efficient infrastructure. The company is also leveraging AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to optimise network performance in real time.

These technologies are expected to enhance user experience by improving network efficiency, reducing congestion and ensuring better connectivity across urban environments.

Vi has also highlighted the role of its unlimited data offerings, such as the Vi Non-Stop Hero plans, in driving higher data consumption. As more users migrate to 5G-enabled devices and plans, the company is aiming to strengthen its position in the data services segment.

Beyond Connectivity: Building Engagement

Alongside network expansion, Vi is also focusing on brand engagement in key markets. The company has announced a partnership with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as its Official Communications Partner for the next three seasons.

As part of this association, Vi plans to run fan engagement initiatives including contests, in-store activations and digital campaigns. These efforts are designed to strengthen its connect with users while leveraging the popularity of cricket in the region.

The coming months, particularly the planned rollout across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will offer a clearer picture of how Vi positions itself in India’s increasingly competitive 5G race.