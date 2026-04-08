Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Price Hiked Across all Variants

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes with a 6.77-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness.

Highlights

  • Nothing Phone (3a) Lite price has been hiked in India.
  • The price has been raised by Rs 3,000 across all memory variants across the country.
  • Nothing Phone (3a) Lite has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro.

Follow Us

nothing phone 3a lite price hiked across

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite price has been hiked in India. The price has been raised by Rs 3,000 across all memory variants across the country. The updated price is mentioned below:




  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 24,999, up from Rs 21,999
  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 23,999, up from Rs 26,999

This change has been in effect from April 6, 2026. The older stock, will however, sell at the original price. It is not just Nothing, but other smartphone brands too which are raising prices of their devices in India. This is happening because of the rising component prices in India.

Read More - OPPO F33, OPPO F33 Pro to Launch in India Soon

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Specifications in India

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite has the following specifications:

  • 6.77-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness.
  • The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro.
  • Triple 50MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an 2MP macro camera.
  • There's a 16MP selfie camera that records up to 1080p at 60fps.
  • Once the stock clears out, the higher price is likely to become standard across channels.

Read More - Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for India

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is one of the most popular Nothing phones in the country.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol. Just for you.

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol

TRAI Proposes Mandatory Cheaper Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Users

Rajat :

Yeah, everything seems fine to you because you don't have to payback 3.2L crore of debt and overall telecom industry…

TRAI Proposes Mandatory Cheaper Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Users

TheAndroidFreak :

1499 for unlimited voice calls and 20-30GB data is fine for 336-365 days.

TRAI Proposes Mandatory Cheaper Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Users

Krish :

So it's official... Tariffs hike started early in April itself while everyone predicted in may/june

TRAI Proposes Mandatory Cheaper Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Users

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments