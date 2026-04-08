Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Price Hiked Across all Variants

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite price has been hiked in India. The price has been raised by Rs 3,000 across all memory variants across the country. The updated price is mentioned below:









8GB + 128GB = Rs 24,999, up from Rs 21,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 23,999, up from Rs 26,999

This change has been in effect from April 6, 2026. The older stock, will however, sell at the original price. It is not just Nothing, but other smartphone brands too which are raising prices of their devices in India. This is happening because of the rising component prices in India.

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Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Specifications in India

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite has the following specifications:

6.77-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro.

Triple 50MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an 2MP macro camera.

There's a 16MP selfie camera that records up to 1080p at 60fps.

Once the stock clears out, the higher price is likely to become standard across channels.

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Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is one of the most popular Nothing phones in the country.