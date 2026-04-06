Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch in India on April 13, 2026. It will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The device packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging and an innovaative Active Matrix rear LED display.

Highlights

  • Infinix has recently confirmed the launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro in India.
  • The launch is slated for April only, and it is only a few days from here.
  • Note that the specifications of the device are already known since it has launched in the global market in March 2026.

Follow Us

infinix note 60 pro launch date confirmed

Infinix has recently confirmed the launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro in India. The launch is slated for April only, and it is only a few days from here. Note that the specifications of the device are already known since it has launched in the global market in March 2026. Along with this, the pre-booking offers of the device for the Indian market have also been revealed. Let's take a look at the information that's known.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G is Coming

Infinix Note 60 Pro India Launch Date

Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch in India on April 13, 2026. It will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The device packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging and an innovaative Active Matrix rear LED display.

The device has an iPhone 17 Pro like orange colour finish and a back camera slab. In the global variant, there's a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2304Hz PWM dimming, and 4500nits of peak brightness.

Read More - Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans for Watching IPL 2026

The phone will run on Android 16 out of the XOS 16. There's up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Then the camera has a dual-setup with a 50MP + 8MP rear setup and a 13MP selfie camera. The device has a 6500mAh or 6000mAh with 90W wired fast-charging and 30W wireless fast-charging.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Jio is offering 75 and 91 plan for JioPhone / dummy phone customers (mostly shopkeepers/drivers/old people) and JioBharat customers get…

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

as1 :

Airtel should increase commercial usages limit to 600 GB Because as per 99 prepaid plan they put cap of 20gb…

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

JioLover :

They can always go for Jio Bharat plans or JioPhone if they have one.

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

JioLover :

So first pls return the money people have saved for 7 years using Jio. If you are a thankless creature…

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

Ajay Rao :

Actually all this happened due to greedy jio. How much voice only plan cost monthly with jio?? Answer is in…

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments