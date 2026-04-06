Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for India

Infinix has recently confirmed the launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro in India. The launch is slated for April only, and it is only a few days from here. Note that the specifications of the device are already known since it has launched in the global market in March 2026. Along with this, the pre-booking offers of the device for the Indian market have also been revealed. Let's take a look at the information that's known.









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Infinix Note 60 Pro India Launch Date

Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch in India on April 13, 2026. It will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The device packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging and an innovaative Active Matrix rear LED display.

The device has an iPhone 17 Pro like orange colour finish and a back camera slab. In the global variant, there's a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2304Hz PWM dimming, and 4500nits of peak brightness.

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The phone will run on Android 16 out of the XOS 16. There's up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Then the camera has a dual-setup with a 50MP + 8MP rear setup and a 13MP selfie camera. The device has a 6500mAh or 6000mAh with 90W wired fast-charging and 30W wireless fast-charging.