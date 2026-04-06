Vodafone Idea Added Users, the Investments Might be Working

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has added new users after all. This has happened for the first time in many years, and the reason might be the fresh investments. Vodafone Idea has been pushing capex (capital expenditure) as much as possible to ensure that it can expand high-speed coverage and modernise the existing network infrastructure. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report hihglighting the monthly performance of the telecom operators, Vodafone Idea added 21,927 new users at the end of February 2026.









Read More - Reliance Jio New Rs 339 Prepaid Plan with One Month Validity

This is not a huge number, but it is a start. We would be closely tracking if the company continues to add new users in the coming months or whether this was just a one off instance. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel addded 1.62 million and 4.85 million users, respectively. At this point, Vodafone Idea would want to add new users, whether they are the low paying ones or the high-paying ones, it doesn't matter.

Read More - Jio Launches Rs 339 Affordable Plan with Calendar Month Validity

At the same time, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost about 0.10 million wireless mobile users. The company's investments are scaling to compete with the other operators. There's a huge debt raise planned to ensure that capex can stay high, and the company is talking to banks for raising for more funds.