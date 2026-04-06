Vodafone Idea Added Users, the Investments Might be Working

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost about 0.10 million wireless mobile users. The company's investments are scaling to compete with the other operators.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has added new users after all.
  • This has happened for the first time in many years, and the reason might be the fresh investments.
  • Vodafone Idea has been pushing capex (capital expenditure) as much as possible to ensure that it can expand high-speed coverage and modernise the existing network infrastructure.

Follow Us

vodafone idea added users the investments might

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has added new users after all. This has happened for the first time in many years, and the reason might be the fresh investments. Vodafone Idea has been pushing capex (capital expenditure) as much as possible to ensure that it can expand high-speed coverage and modernise the existing network infrastructure. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report hihglighting the monthly performance of the telecom operators, Vodafone Idea added 21,927 new users at the end of February 2026.




Read More - Reliance Jio New Rs 339 Prepaid Plan with One Month Validity

This is not a huge number, but it is a start. We would be closely tracking if the company continues to add new users in the coming months or whether this was just a one off instance. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel addded 1.62 million and 4.85 million users, respectively. At this point, Vodafone Idea would want to add new users, whether they are the low paying ones or the high-paying ones, it doesn't matter.

Read More - Jio Launches Rs 339 Affordable Plan with Calendar Month Validity

At the same time, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost about 0.10 million wireless mobile users. The company's investments are scaling to compete with the other operators. There's a huge debt raise planned to ensure that capex can stay high, and the company is talking to banks for raising for more funds.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Actually 2G users have to pay 199+ Vi sometimes offer 179 or 189 with 28 days validity.

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

I have not seen any 2G network on 4G sites deployed it in Maharashtra and Karnataka and Gujarat

Tariff Hike 2026: BSNL Further Reduces Validity of Rs 107…

JioLover :

Already every telco has voice plan for 2G users and that include sms also. Why would 2G users look for…

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

Idea88 :

Why mumbai circle not there for 4g unlimited packs?

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

Faraz :

Yup, working in mine Bihar SIM in Kolkata. Though I'm not sure about balance deduction. Will clarify next month.

Tariff Hike 2026: BSNL Further Reduces Validity of Rs 107…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments