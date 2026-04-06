Reliance Jio New Rs 339 Prepaid Plan with One Month Validity

Reliance Jio has a new Rs 339 prepaid plan for the consumers. This plan is available for customers all across the country. The Rs 339 plan is going to come with one month validity. There's no OTT (over-the-top) benefits for the consumers bundled with the plan. When it comes to data, there's not a lot that users will get with it. Let's take a look at the plan in full detail here.









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Reliance Jio Rs 339 Prepaid Plan and its Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 339 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Then there are other things such as JioTV, JioTV AI Cloud app subscription, but no OTT benefit. There's no 5G data either. This is because this plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data. Jio only offers its 5G with plans that come with 2GB of daily data or more.

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Reliance Jio's new one month plan will cost users about Rs 10.93 - Rs 11.30 per day depending on the number of days there are in a given month the user is recharging in. Note that with the monthly plan, users will have to recharge again the next month on the exact same date. This gives them a month worth of validity for usage.

Reliance Jio's Rs 339 plan comes with a monthly validity, but this is not the only plan in the industry that offers it. Jio also offers the Rs 319 plan with the same benefits as this one. So what's the difference? The Rs 339 plan here comes with Rs 14.95 worth of monetary talktime. This will not be useful for a lot of people, but there's a small niche that might pick up on this plan and recharge with it continously.