Airtel Deploys 4300+ 5G Sites in UP East, Expands Coverage Across 48 Districts

Reported by Tarun P K 0

Airtel has expanded its 5G network in UP East by deploying over 4300 sites across 48 districts, covering around 34 million users. The rollout focuses on improving network density, capacity, and user experience across both urban and rural areas.

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Highlights

  • Airtel deployed 4300+ new 5G sites in UP East
  • Expansion covers 48 districts
  • Expansion includes rural and semi-urban areas

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airtel deploys4300 5g sites upeast coverage 48districtsBharti Airtel has ramped up its 5G expansion in Uttar Pradesh East, deploying over 4,300 new sites in just 12 months. The rollout now covers 48 districts and nearly 34 million people this expansion comes as mobile data consumption continues to surge across India, with users demanding faster and more reliable networks.

Focus on Network Density, Not Just Coverage

Unlike traditional rollout announcements that highlight coverage milestones, Airtel’s expansion in UP East appears to be driven by network densification. By adding an average of 12 new sites every day, the company is strengthening capacity in high-usage areas while also improving signal quality in weaker pockets.




Also Read: Bharti Airtel Opens Pilot for Centimeter-Level GPS Accuracy in India

This becomes increasingly important as users rely on mobile networks for streaming, payments, work, and communication. In many cases, network congestion not lack of coverage is what impacts user experience.

Cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, and Jhansi are among the key locations benefiting from this rollout. At the same time, Airtel has extended its network expansion into rural and semi-urban regions, where consistent connectivity remains a challenge.

Enabling Everyday Digital Use Cases

With this expansion, Airtel is positioning its network to support a wide range of real-world use cases. These include high-definition video streaming, online education, digital payments, and app-based services that require stable, low-latency connectivity.

The operator has also been focusing on improving coverage along highways, border areas, and key economic corridors regions where uninterrupted connectivity is increasingly critical.

In a statement, Amit Gupta, CEO - Bharti Airtel, UP East, said the region continues to be a strategic focus for the company.

Over the past year, we have deployed more than 4,300 new 5G sites, building a resilient digital backbone that will enable growth, inclusion, and innovation across eastern Uttar Pradesh. This rollout ensures that millions of people across urban centres, fast-growing towns, and rural communities can access fast and reliable connectivity.

Unlimited Data Plans to Drive Adoption

Alongside the network expansion, Airtel is also pushing its unlimited data offerings to accelerate 5G adoption. The company highlighted its Rs 399 prepaid plan, which offers unlimited 4G and 5G data for 28 days, along with unlimited voice calls. The plan removes daily data limits, allowing users to consume data freely a model that is increasingly appealing to heavy data users.

As content consumption continues to grow, especially video and short-form content, such plans could play a key role in driving higher 5G usage across the region.

A Strategic Push in a Competitive Market

The expansion in UP East comes at a time when India’s telecom market is shifting focus from pricing to network quality and user experience.

While aggressive pricing and bundled offerings remain important, factors such as speed, latency, and reliability are becoming critical in shaping user preference. Airtel’s continued investment in network infrastructure suggests a long-term strategy centred on delivering a more consistent and premium experience. UP East remains one of India’s most important telecom circles, with a large and rapidly growing user base. As digital adoption accelerates across smaller towns and rural areas, the need for strong and reliable network infrastructure becomes even more important.

Also Read: Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get in April 2026

Airtel’s deployment of over 4,300 5G sites in just one year signals a broader shift in how telecom networks are being built — with a clear emphasis on capacity, consistency, and real-world performance.

As India moves deeper into its 5G journey, such expansions are likely to play a crucial role in ensuring that the benefits of high-speed connectivity reach beyond major cities and into the heart of the country.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

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